Why The Lack Of A ‘Black Widow’ Movie Reveals A Nerd Double-Standard

It’s pretty common, in nerd circles, to be annoyed that DC and Warner Bros. can’t seem to get it together for a Wonder Woman movie. And it is annoying; if Superman can be boringly invincible and make $750 million, Wonder Woman will probably make the same amount of money.
But there’s also a double standard that most nerds seem to be ignoring, and needs to be called out: Namely, why Marvel isn’t buried under the same amount of vitriol for not delivering a Black Widow movie. Because as bad as DC is, Marvel, in this respect, is a whole lot worse.
To turn a common nerd meme on its head, stop and consider this: The talking raccoon is getting a movie before a superheroine gets a stand-alone movie. Marvel has hemmed and hawed about it, and has been since 2010, but it’s not on the schedule, and it’s not likely to be. And there’s no justification for that, at this point.
This isn’t about the character; to be honest, I’m not a particular fan of Black Widow. But the numbers speak for themselves that essentially an Avenger is an excuse to mint money at this point. Thor: The Dark World grossed nearly a third more than the original Thor. Before The Avengers, most of Hollywood was surprised Captain America: The First Avenger grossed slightly more overseas than in the US, because movies aimed at American audiences don’t do well overseas, for obvious reasons. Yeah, Captain America: The Winter Soldier made nearly double what it grossed in the US overseas, and was a bigger hit worldwide than in the US. And Iron Man 3 made $1.2 billion, doubling the already enormous $600 million gross of Iron Man 2.
By Hollywood math, a Black Widow movie shouldn’t be a “possibility.” It should already be filming. The formula of Avenger plus movie star name recognition equals ridiculous amounts of cash is fully established.
It’s true Marvel doesn’t want to pay Johansson millions when they can pay Evans and Hemsworth peanuts. But honestly, paying out a few million more than usual seems like a small trade for what could potentially be another billion-dollar franchise. And yet, nobody in fandom, not even the people angry over the lack of a Wonder Woman movie, seem interested on calling Marvel out on this. There aren’t a lot of good reasons for Marvel to leave a boatload of money on the table, and yet that’s exactly what they’re doing.
DC has an excuse; it’s a crappy excuse, but it’s an excuse. They don’t know how Batman Vs. Superman and Justice League are going to shake out. Movies go in cycles and audiences might burn out on superhero movies pronto considering the overload we’ll see in the next few years.
Marvel does not have that. They have potentially yet another massive franchise on their hands, and they’re not taking it. It’s time fans started asking why.
Could you replace “Black Widow” with “Hawkeye”, and “Johansson” and “Renner” and write the same piece? Honest question, I don’t know much about either character.
Not to the same degree. ScarJo is an actual movie star; people go to see movies because she’s in them. Renner, talented though he is, not so much. Also, Black Widow’s been in more movies: Iron Man 2, Avengers, Cap 2. She’s more established.
When has Scarlett Johannson put asses in the seats?
Actually I’m not. You may have not liked Hurt Locker but he did very well in it, especially at the end showing the disconnect between him and American society. He was brutal in The Town and that was a good picture. He’s a better actor now than Tom Cruise is.
My take on it is that Dan did not say he wasn’t a good actor, he is, only not a movie star.
Scarlett can draw crowds based on her name and international recognition alone, Renner despite being well-known doesn’t have the same mass appeal.
And can we quit with the whole “are you trolling” thing when someone states a different opinion?
I like ScarJo, but I’m not sure she’s done enough to prove she could carry a movie franchise. At the very least, I think you could say Renner and her could do a comparable job given their past successes.
Captain America: Super strength and agility
Thor: God of Lightning from an Alien world
Hulk: Super strength
Iron-Man: Robot suit with Superpowers that can fly
Hawkeye: Really good shot with a bow and arrow
Black Widow: Really good assassin with martial art skills
A Black Widow or Hawkeye movie would essentially be a spy movie with slightly more trained protagonists. I think they are better off being the glue to the superheroes than actually being stand alone. Same with Nick Fury. I don’t think it’s necessarily sexist, just common sense.
I would not consider cscarlett a movie star. in that regard like heigl I think she already had her 15 minutes. I don’t think she’s filmgoer kryptonite or anything obviously, but a draw?
Women be supporting characters.
Is Hawkeye getting a movie? He and Black Widow are the two no superpower, no billion dollar exoskeleton members of the Avengers. Are they like Falcon from Cap 2 or Rhodes in Iron Man, humans with a gadget or two doomed to be always supporting characters?
Having said that, I would like to see a Black Widow movie.
Rhodey is supposed to be in Avengers 2.
Supporting characters are just cannon fodder with quips.
White male nerds have exhibited and continue to exhibit shocking amounts of casual racism and sexism without even realizing it.
Dude, they announced their movies for fucking 2018. We know what they’re making, and a Black Widow movie isn’t on the block
That line was a horrible argument. A talking raccoon appears in a movie before scarjo gets a movie all to herself is sexist?
@martin white male nerds prefer to read a comic where the hero gets the girl and saves the world and looks good doing it, its a male fantasy not sexist propaganda. when women fantasize I don’t expect them to fantasize from the male perspective. Stan Lee is a white dude who wrote what he knew, he was a straight white male and so his fantasies are most commonly shared by other white men sorry.
Equality means that if a minority or a woman wanted to create a character that they relate to they are welcome to, but stan lee has no responsibility to make sure his fantasy world is adequately diverse for you. if when your watching the movies the bigotry is so overwhelming you cant get through it then leave and create something of your own but don’t whine that it wasn’t catered to you enough.
Actually, that’s exactly what it means. What you’re suggesting is a lovely line of bullshit called “colorblind racism.”
Because those female or minority creators aren’t going to get anywhere if the publisher and all the editors are white men. See, the default perspective in America is that of the white man. So a minority or a woman is expected to be able to empathize with and create material that caters to that perspective as the default. Writing white male characters is the algebra of comics writing — you need to be able to do that before you can move forward. However, for a white male editor to approve or work on a book with a female or non-white (or both) lead, that editor has to be able to value the stories and perspectives of that character. Empathy can only go as far as the skill of the writer, but some aspects of writing characters different from oneself will never be fully appreciable. But that doesn’t necessarily presume any person is the best to convey the perspective of someone just because they share the same skin color or sex. It’s a multiplanar set of multiple axes, but the default axis, the Y-axis, of creating fiction invariable returns to what you as an individual thinks is the default experience of “normal” characters in your world, and those of your readers and editors and so on. And when what is produced differs from the norm, those differences tend to be marginalized and dismissed as failures of quality. And the worst part is that even though the default readers and characters in fiction are white males even for women and people of color, those differences can be just enough to make the difference between accepting or dismissing them from even getting a shot at writing the white guy.
To put another way, look at DC and Marvel. As Tom Spurgeon joked at the beginning of this year, there are more black Norse deities in the Marvel universe (one) than there are black writers at Marvel and DC combined (zero). There are maybe 3-4 women writers at any given time. There’s a whole slew of solo female books from Marvel: Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Black Widow, Elektra. Five out of more than forty isn’t that impressive, but then you notice that only two of those female heroes’ books are written by women, and women aren’t writing any other books at Marvel. DC chased multiple women creators away from Batwoman and I think Gail Simone is still hanging in there by a thread for now. Storm is getting a solo book this summer, written by Greg Pak (+1 token point for him being non-white).
So spare me the bullshit.
Equality means everyone gets a shot at climbing the wall, but if a combined group of people that actually makes up a majority of the population start the race to the time in varying depths of mud, maybe just making sure the wall is the same consistent height across at the top isn’t the best way to achieve actual equality.
@irishda No, they haven’t. They’ve announced what’s coming through next year.
Then they greenlit Cap 3 the weekend #2 was released, and have hinted that they’re looking for a director for Dr. Strange.
There were only 3 movies actually known to be coming beyond that: Guardians (2014), Avengers 2 (2015), and Ant-Man (2015).
Marvel is making movies based on characters that were created decades ago. Those white men made characters that they could easiest relate to so they were mostly white men. So little white boys were drawn to those superheroes that they could relate to because it was easy to see themselves in those lily white superhero skins. Now all characters that are most popular are all white.
That does seem pretty racist. So no one should touch it, but since a studio decided to start making the movies then you can’t blame them for picking the most popular characters because they already have name recognition. The movies Marvel puts out are huge budget blockbusters that they know are gonna do great at the box office.
If they made a barbie movie and the writers were mostly men(which it would be) that would be sexist. Over the past 40 years, anyone could have gotten into nerd culture, but white males were mostly drawn to it. When you think of role playing board games in nerd culture, you still think of white men but those games are made to be an escape from who you are for a little bit and are accessible to anyone because you can be anyone. You are a dark wizard(Dark like evil dark, because you have to be white). Why weren’t more women and minorities drawn to those things?
The way you described colorblind racism it would mean no hobby, interest, tv show or game could be popular among white people without being inherently racist. Does this apply to all groups then? Are Tyler Perry movies racist because he’s writing to a black audience. RomCom’s written with a female audience in mind are sexist?
When you dig into culture in general there’s a lot of questionable stuff but picking on a studio for making movies about the most popular characters seems like picking on the wrong villain.
All that said that, I do think they should have used John Stewart, he always seemed like the most bad ass Green Lantern and that would have been a super easy switch and any change would have been good for that movie. War Machine should get a movie too and they are trying to build his story obviously. Nick Fury also mysterious and bad ass.
Anyways, I just like playing a little but of devil’s advocate. I honestly get what your saying, but it’s society at large that’s kind of racist everywhere you look and it feels like misplaced anger to pick on Marvel and nerd culture.
Although Black Widow in these movies have just felt like a filler support character, a movie starring her should at least be more interesting or fun than another Thor sequel; at least as long as they retain the tone and the practical action set pieces of Cap 2. Though honestly, I’m more hoping for a Captain Marvel movie.
Thor: The Ballad of Beta Ray Bill would be the greatest movie in the history of movies. Actually, Thor: The Whole Walt Simonson Run would be the greatest THING in the history of the universe.
Black Widow had far more agency as a character in WInter Soldier than Captain America. He spent the entire movie reacting to things. She actively moved to make certain things happen.
As someone who regularly covers Marvel news, and generally likes/approves of the decisions they make as a company and a brand, this is one point where I consistently hammer them, but you can extend it to include “not white” characters, too. “Why is it taking so long to get to Luke Cage and Black Panther?” is an equally worthy question.
In re: female superhero leads, the only answer I can come up with is that the Marvel audience doesn’t really care about it, and Marvel knows it. They talk a good game to keep people interested in a broader sense, but there’s no real intent on follow through. You could say that people weren’t really clamoring for a talking raccoon or a space ent, either, but there’s a lack of urgency toward female heroes that disturbs me. As a girl growing up reading comics, I loved Marvel for their wide array of female heroes, but none of that is translating into the movies.
But I put a fair amount of the burden on the audience, too. I run into a lot of sexism on nerd sites and genre outlets. In a wider sense, yes, we’re ready a for a female-lead superhero. But I don’t think the nerd heart of Marvel (or DC) actually wants it. Thus no urgency.
Minority characters in comics just tend to get short shrift, which to me seem counter intuitive since I would think that the more people that can see themselves in your characters, the more you expand your fanbase.
I agree. To me, that’s a huge untapped market. To be fair, they are including Luke Cage and Jessica Jones in their Netflix shows, though.
That’s the problem when you’re the majority is that you tend not to recognize there is a minority with different perspectives than you or that there is something to even look for in the first place.
You’re not wrong Martin. I started to notice that living with my nephew. He’s adopted from Vietnam and mom, dad, and uncle are all pale and blond. When he started to show an interest in superheroes, I was happy to oblige. It ended up being a mostly passing interest for him. Shortly after that, I finally got a chance to read “Understanding Comics” and the part where McCloud was talking about seeing yourself in the characters made me say “A-ha!” The media that he really likes now has a wide range of people in the cast. It’s really changed the way I’m looking at my comics now.
Cinesnark, I am way more excited about those shows than a grown man should be. If the 10 year old me new that I would someday see Power Man and Iron Fist on TV…
It was easier for me to identify with the more “inhuman” characters like Beast or Hulk or Vision (when he was all-white, but because he was a robot) growing up than it was to identify with the “normal” white heroes. That’s also why I never liked Wolverine whenever Japan came up — I knew he was just pretending to be a samurai or whatever, and that it seemed stupid to try and identify as part of a culture that would never entirely embrace him, even if some did.
Later it would especially annoy me because it began to look like a fetishization of Japanese culture, and I’d be dealing with that shit myself because I’m part Native American, and I have friends and family who are to some people non-existent except as an American myth, a relic of a dead past.
@Martin That’s the reason that I hate any time they set a Wolverine story in in Japan, and a large part of why I disliked The Wolverine.
Wolverines Canadian. What’s not to hate?
I actually have seen a lot of criticism of Marvel for the lack of a Black Widow movie. There’s a lot of people blasting Marvel for it. For my part, though, I think Marvel should focus on Captain Marvel, instead. She’s a classic superhero – flight, strength, invulnerability, even energy blasts. She’s someone who can hold her own in a fight against someone like Thor. She can take a punch from the Hulk without being killed. This would make for a female superhero who is fully equal to any of the men, which I think would be preferable to a Black Widow movie.
I like this given the casting is right.
I wonder if her workload and pregnancy have anything to do with it? As you said she’s a major star so maybe the demands on her make her too busy for a Widow movie.
No. They have shown no aversion to recasting roles. There is also a second Black Widow character (who Natasha has turned out to be impersonating), and this is not just about the lack of plans for a BW movie, but a lack of plans for any female-led movie.
It’s extremely simple. The merchandising. These movies are geared towards boys. Boys don’t buy girl action figures. Girls don’t buy action figures period.
Girls do, however, spend a huge amount of money on branded merchandise. Slap Black Widow on a tee shirt, a note book, a hoodie and a tablet case and watch the money roll in. I agree this is a big reason why they aren’t prioritizing female superheroes, but it still stands. The business side is missing the enormous market for branded merchandise because they’re so fixated on action figures.
Nothing involving millions of dollars is ever “extremely simple.”
If only Marvel was owned by a corporation that has spent the last century perfecting and dominating ways to sell merchandise that is based on predominantly female-based properties.
I don’t think sexism is stopping a Black Widow movie, I think it’s because it would be boring. I cannot think of a single Black Widow story that wasn’t also about either Cap or SHIELD or The Punisher. Give me a SHIELD movie that’s headlined by Widow and Hawkeye, maybe even a prequel that deals with their shared past, and you have a decent film. Or how about a stand-alone BW prequel that has the same kind of Cold War vibe as Winter Soldier and introduces The Punisher, for that matter?
“Give me a SHIELD movie that’s headlined by Widow and Hawkeye, maybe even a prequel that deals with their shared past, and you have a decent film.”
Reshoot all the Vincent Vega/Jules Winfield scenes from Pulp Fiction with Widow and Hawkeye. I’d pay to see that.
They were willing to make a TV show with the only recognizable figure being a nobody invented for the movies before they were willing to make a fucking Black Widow show or movie.
And then that show had to go and kill off an awesome female character.
It doesn’t help that BW is boring. Can’t you just watch an old Angelina Jolie movie and pretend it’s Black Widow?
Salt was a BW movie for all intents and purposes.
Hasn’t she always been a supporting character for other superheroes or a member of superhero teams though? Until recently, a lot of people associated her with Daredevil more than the Avengers. Wonder Woman is an established solo character who has her own villains, supporting cast, etc.
Black Widow is a sexy Russian Spy/Assassin, which is awesome, but not any easy thing to build a PG-13 superhero film with cartoon and toy tie-ins around. Also, the comic book version isn’t exactly a great role model for girls. She uses her looks as a weapon, sometimes kills for money, used to work for the KGB and depending on the book, kind of skirts the line between hero and villain. Most of the movie Avengers draw heavily from “The Ultimates” and that version of the character ended up being a full on villain. Not the kind of character you’d want your daughter to emulate.
Wonder Woman is easy to pitch “Brave princess/warrior who fights evil”. Black Widow for kids seems like a marketing nightmare. How do you even describe the character without using some variant of “Sexy” or “Deadly”? Even her codename is based on the concept of mating then killing.
TediousBoar brought all good points.
Black Widow for kids has been done. Twice.
1. Black Widow & The Marvel Girls
2. Marvel Adventures: Black Widow & The Avengers
If you can market James Bond to preteen boys I don’t see why you can’t market Black Widow to preteen girls.
The ‘problem’ with Black Widow is not that there is a double-standard against women characters at Marvel, it is that when she’s not on an Avengers mission, Black Widow is just not a very interesting character with respect to superheroes. She is just a normal human who knows some martial arts and shoots pistols. There have been hundreds of characters just like her already.
Widow can’t fight off a Skrull invasion or beat a villain like Thanos or Ultron by herself; her best option is for a ‘spy thriller’, but unfortunately that was just made as Captain America: TWS’. Although, with the amount of screen time they gave Johansson, the film should have been titled ‘Captain America and Black Widow’, and that would have just as well.
Rather than develop yet another movies where someone runs around shooting people, Marvel needs to work on developing distinctive flagship characters like Captain Marvel, Sif, or even Ms. Marvel.
That, and a Planet Hulk film.
PS. I’m not saying that there is anything wrong with Black Widow or that you should not be a fan of hers; it’s just that in the movie (and TV) industry, she is not very unique, so an original and compelling story will be difficult to accomplish.
“Rather than develop yet another movies where someone runs around shooting people, Marvel needs to work on developing distinctive flagship characters like Captain Marvel, Sif, or even Ms. Marvel.”
This is where the double-standard shows, though. Because none of that is on the table. Okay, so Black Widow is boring or whatever (although I previously thought Captain America was boring and the movies have turned him into one of my favorites), but what about The Wasp? Or how about a Scarlet Witch film somewhere in phase 3? The problem isn’t that a Black Widow movie isn’t in development, it’s that NO female-lead movie is in development. There is no real effort being put into bringing ANY female superhero to her own franchise. And you can’t say that they’re all boring like that lets Marvel off the hook without essentially saying that female protagonists are boring. Which is sexist.
I don’t believe that women protagonists are boring. I personally think Thor is boring; I have zero interest in the Thor franchise (both MCU and in comics). That doesn’t mean that I think men make boring protagonists. Of the characters Scarlet Witch has a limitless potential for storytelling; she has vastly more places to go than Iron Man and Captain America. I believe her powerset would be visually stunning on film. I’m not really a fan of the Scarlet Witch–or any classic Avengers (Wonder Man, ugh)–in comics, I admit, but when it comes to movies, I’d much rather see her than another film where a CGI Iron Men punch each other.
If your argument is that there should be a Black Widow film just so a movie, ANY movie, with a female lead is in development by Marvel, I can’t really counter it. I was speaking more to the author’s singling out BW in comparison to Wonder Woman. WW is massively more popular inside and outside comic fandom than BW is, and WW has large universe in which to tell new stories that BW just does not have. I don’t read DC at all, but I know that WW could hold her own movie. BW would just be another Salt or The Saint; maybe if you mixed in her old bosses it would be Bourne Identity.
I don’t think Marvel believe any of their protagonists are boring, and I think Marvel would have to be stupid to think that a movie can’t be carried by a woman, after Gravity, Aliens, or Hunger Games; are they just that stupid? I don’t know. Will they make a BW movie? Probably. Will it be refreshing? I have my doubts. Should people not go see it just because BW is a woman? Of course not.
Marvel is supposed to have their movies planned out til 2028, and I suspect that a Captain Marvel movie is ‘on the table’; we just don’t know it. That is just my speculation, though.
I like Thor. His movies are better Superman movies than Returns or MoS, and a lot of his imagery even seems to convey that same weight and awe, especially when he’s flying. This column put it better than I can: [arts.nationalpost.com]
I understand why Marvel isn’t rushing into a Black Widow movie. Who’s going to go see it? Thor, The Hulk, Iron Man, and Captain America all have had their own monthly books for 50 years. Black Widow has a few miniseries over the same time.
Marvel got burned (relatively) on The Hulk, The Fantastic Four, Daredevil, and Wolverine by himself. Those are four pillars of the Marvel Universe with tons of history and bunches of cool villains with their own histories. Who is Black Widow going to fight? Is it going to be a female? If it is, you better make sure it’s not a tickle/pillow fight. If it’s not, how much of a beating is she going to take from a man since hand-to-hand combat is her thing? That’s a fine line.
There’s also the facts that comics nerds are misogynistic assholes who won’t go see a woman unapologetically whip some ass and save the day, and there’s no telling what’s going to get women into theaters despite their going to more movies, in the aggregate, than men. I guess if Marvel can get Oprah to recommend the Black Widow trade paperback in her book club that would get women into the theater.
I would love to see an R-rated Black Widow movie where she kills people without a second thought, since y’know, she’s an assassin. I honestly think that’s what ruined Elektra. But now we’re cutting into Marvel’s money again.
Anyone who watched Black Widow in these last movies walked away thinking she’s a badass — TONS of people would go see it.
As people have implied above, “Girl With Guns” is about as marketing in the eyes of Hollywood as “Guy With Bow.” Paying big bucks to do a solo movie for a character that has always been in a supporting character in her history just isn’t going to be worth the risk to studio execs.
Really, the big problem is that Marvel doesn’t own the movie rights to their most prominent female characters, Fox does. The closest thing they have is Carol Danvers (which yes, they totally need to introduce into the MCU) or possibly She-Hulk but setting those characters up isn’t going to happen till late into Phase 3 or 4.
does fox own the rights to female characters outside of X-men? I’m curious as to what female characters you’re saying they have the rights to.
They also own Sue Richards, but let’s face it, the X-Men contain the most prominent female superheroes from Marvel. I just wish Fox knew how to handle them.
agreed. there are plenty of female characters you could build a film around from the X-Books. Storm, Jean Grey, Dazzler, Kitty Pryde, Mystique, maybe even Emma Frost ….but outside of Ms./Captain Marvel or She-Hulk, what other female Marvel characters would they feel confident about trying to build a franchise around? The Wasp? Scarlett Witch? Spider-Woman? Marvel’s biggest problem is that they don’t have a very deep bench.
Pretty simple: Black Widow was nowhere near the importance and popularity of Wonder Woman before the MCU, Avengers in particular. In terms of the comics, it still isn’t even close.
And the Guardians of the Galaxy are?
Probably the biggest reach by Marvel, to date. And a different direction to go to, which leads into further movies in Phase 3. Guardians has the potential to open the gates for more of the space/fantastical series to get green lit, similar to what Iron Man did for the rest of The Avengers.
Has Widow had much success with a standalone comic series? To me, she was always more of a bit/team player in books like Avengers, SHIELD or Defenders. A Widow standalone could be a fantastic spy-thriller, perhaps even as a prequel. Show how she was caught by Clint and recruited by SHIELD.
At the very least, we have Widow playing prominent roles in at least 4 movies. That’s 4 more than Black Panther.
I think with a BW movie they would require a superhero to accompany her. It’d have to be a gradual transition for her to be standalone, because the marketing and merchandising would be hard to handle. It sucks, but that’s the world we live in. They should at least try though.
If they think it’s a bad idea, because of Elektra- then they are just using excuses. Elektra is my favorite character, but they really made her boring in that. R-rated isn’t even necessary, but they really need to go big or go home with these other characters. A Black Widow tv series would do decently, imo, obviously ScarJo wouldn’t star, but it’d be great. Maybe work out a miniseries with her.
It’s not “common.” It’s a small but vocal (and growing) group raising the issue every chance they get, which makes it seem disproportionately common. In short, it’s the increasing number of female readers:
Overall, comics nerds are still comics nerds and those nerds are mostly male and more sexist than not sexist when it comes to female characters, creators, and readers. Furthermore, those nerds aren’t just the readers, but they’re also most of the creators. Meanwhile the studio people have their heads crammed so far up their own assholes and don’t know or care about comics that you can effectively write them off because their fallback position is going to be the one that first came up with Black Widow after IM2 and after Avengers, and the one that as I noted in the Justice League post is the talking point for the lack of any movement on a Wonder Woman movie in this century: They need the right script. That’s a beautiful talking point because you can claim to be looking while maintaining such an artificially unattainable goal that it’s a non-starter.
The MCU already fits within the larger of the big two target demographics when it comes to tentpole films: adolescent males to young adult, 12-30 but in effect the guys with the 14-year-old sensibility when it comes to watching action movies. There are no films for its female demographic twin announced or even suggested. There is only one model right now for those films: Hunger Games.
Nothing’s going to change for a while.
I should have pasted the immediately subsequent paragraph, but it’s a slightly different tangent:
Comics fans aren’t going to dictate the demand for any Marvel movie. It has to come to Disney and Marvel (and Viacom/Paramount for the most part) from outside. Why is Wonder Woman so important? Because she’s the one with the highest amount of name recognition. She had a TV series 40 years ago that was watched by people who are in the age group that comprises most business decision-makers, the core income earners, and the ones susceptible to pressure from their children — the ones whose tumblrs list their top five fandoms, where they post all their TV and movie and comic fanfic, macros, and assorted bullshit corporate propaganda while lauding the fandom core of cosplay, artist, fiction and other fan-creators. They’re the ones who are going to eventually get a female superhero movie made, and if the metrics have their say would suggest that because of their predominantly female fandoms the first will either be Black Widow or Captain Marvel, which is a bonus because as I said above the model is going to be based around the Hunger Games in terms of storytelling and characterizations, and they fit or can adapt better than most, including Wonder Woman.
I forgot to add just to be clear “their predominantly female fandoms” =/= comics readers.
What’s with all of these interesting and insightful posts you’re writing that contribute good information to the discussion? Just make a fart joke and stop making the rest of us look bad.
At least marvel is trying with the Sharon Carter mini, and Alias coming to Netflix. Is scarjo can “lower” herself to TV, I can see her doing a show.
That being said, a Black Widow movie makes more sense than a BW/Hawkeye movie at this point. Maybe after Hawkeye is more established after Age of Ultron, we can throw him in a team-up or a standalone .
This seems perfectly in line with Isaac Perlmutter’s management style when he owned the majority of Marvel (He’s now the largest Disney shareholder because of its purchase of Marvel), which doesn’t bode well for a breakthrough on their end anytime soon.
Dan, are you really comparing Black Widow to Wonder Woman?
Wonder Woman is an established character. Arguably DC’s third biggest name. She has had television series’ and is part of DC’s whole “Trinity” with Batman and Superman.
Black Widow is… well, she can’t even really maintain a solo book for long.
The fact that DC can’t get a Wonder Woman movie off the ground is in no way comparable to Marvel not doing so with Black Widow, regardless of where their respective movie universes are in terms of success.
“Black Widow is… well, she can’t even really maintain a solo book for long.”
Except that the movie industry has given us Salt and the same actress also made Lara Croft a 2 movie thing. So, you could EASILY make a Black Widow movie based on history. And both Salt and Lara Croft are close to what Black Widow could be.
Black Widow is… well, she can’t even really maintain a solo book for long.
Neither could Iron Fist but he’s getting a Netflix series.
The reason people are getting on DC’s case and not Marvel’s is because Marvel is making a ton of movies to distract us while DC isn’t doing much and what they have done lately wasn’t exactly great
They could just show us why Hawkeye & Widow remember Budapest differently.
Even just reading these comments, the general reaction seems to be more ‘meh’ than ‘that would be a movie I’d like to see’. That’s exactly why they haven’t made the movie yet.
Marvel doesn’t have a responsibility to invest in a movie that isn’t likely to do well just to correct perceived social injustices. If there’s a problem, it’s with the moviegoing public that (generally) fails to financially reward action movies with female leads.
After the Avengers, people have gone crazy for Marvel flicks, specifically the the four main heroes of that team. That’s why BO has gone up for each film’s sequels.
People didn’t see Cap 2 because Black Widow was in it. They saw it cause of it’s a Cap sequel.
As for them branching off, to make a Black Widow movie, I don’t think audiences are interested in that. In all honesty, she’s a boring character. She’s always been a supporting character.
Now I’m all game for more female superheroes. But as for BW, I don’t think she’s a deserving character for a spin-off film.
And this whole “we’re getting a talking raccoon before this” type of argument is getting old. Let’s not forget that it’s also about the B-team, not just a cgi-ed character.
Which four? Because that doesn’t include the Hulk. They won’t make a Hulk movie because the CGI for him in Avengers was a gigantic part of the overall expense, and he was one of six-seven main characters. A two-hour Hulk movie would cost more than Avengers 2.
So Disney should be making a BW movie because it will surely make money, and the fact that they’re not is an indictment against them and reveals that the franchises’ fans are sexist? Is that what I just read? Nobody wants to see a BW movie, and Disney/Marvel have surely considered the harmful effects of oversaturation at this point. What the hell is the deal with all of this feigned outrage these days? I think I have outrage fatigue.
Marvel Studios are planning on going to 3 movies a year after Avengers 2, and are considering 4 per year by the end of the decade. Since they’ve already planned out the release schedules and overall projects until 2028.
From a purely pecuniary, corporate standpoint, yes, leaving guaranteed money on the table is fucking insane. Especially when the corporation at issue is Disney and it is still paying for its purchase of Marvel and LucasFilm.
As for “Nobody wants to see a BW movie,” the information I’ve seen suggests otherwise.
I appreciate your first point, but you’ve got a long, long way to go in convincing me that people everywhere are clamor ing for a stand-alone BW film. I just do not believe that one bit. And my primary complaint was that the article is essentially telling me I should be angrier about something I don’t care about at all and/or accusing me of sexism. Which is just a bunch of millennial outrage-baiting PC police bullshit, and I’ve grown weary of it. As a fan I don’t want this kind of overkill. It’s akin to the recent trend of splitting one movie into two, needless reboots, remakes, sequels, prequels, etc… Just because it makes for Marvel/Disney from a financial standpoint doesn’t mean I should want it, and it doesn’t make me sexist.
Good, because convincing you would be a waste of my time, and I know the movie will happen anyway.
If anything, Marvel might want to rock a Black Widow + Hawkeye movie. But, at present, Black Widow is used (in the Marvel cinematic universe) as a SHIELD-based adhesive that helps to hold all the various heroes / movies together much in the same was as Nick Fury does. And no one is asking for a Fury solo movie.
They should. The Steranko comic from the 70s was the tits.
Hey, @Dan Seitz, while we’re talking about certain groups being missing, I should also remind you and everyone here that of the eleven major characters in Avengers, only one of them wasn’t white.
Avengers 2 will have a whopping two non-white characters, assuming Nick Fury returns to join Rhodey/Iron Patriot, even though there will be two new Avengers introduced, Baron Strucker is in it (and is white, unsurprisingly as he’s a Nazi), and even the robot villain is voiced by James Spader.
Zero of the eleven are Latino, Asian, Indian, Native American or LGBT. Are those minority groups less important? Do they not all deserve representation? If they each get 2 each to match the black characters, then we are left with -zero roles for regular old white males. A movie with no white men would be adequately diverse yes?
What about just foreigners in general? Maybe Black Widow isn’t getting a movie because Marvel is xenophobic and Natalia Romanova is too Russian. Stan Lee is a product of the cold war and he’ll be damned if one of them ruskies get’s her own film.
Nerds don’t have anything to do with what movies get made. Hollywood Blockbusters are more about a wide (PG) international audience than anything, and the entire selection process is as cynical as possible. They literally have a program (ARNIM ZOLA?) where they can plug in an actor’s name and the budget and a few other details and get estimated returns.
For now I’ll pretend, much like I do with the Punisher, that they already made an awesome movie.
Revenge-driven action stuff = Punisher = Death Wish, Payback, all Dolph Lundgren
Badass chick kicking arse = Black Widow = Femme Fatale, La Femme Nikita, everything Angelina Jolie has done
I would much rather see a Black Widow movie than Wonder Woman anyway. I generally like Scarlett Johansson’s movies even if they aren’t absolute favorites
This gets hilarious when you consider that they can’t even answer this simple question: Is there a female-led movie planned between now and 2028?
If they say no, they get pilloried in the press. They won’t say no. But they can’t say yes because they’d have to say how many, or at least when we’d get the first one. It’s weird though because the only Phase 3 movie that’s been announced is Captain America 3 — nothing official past next year. Movies take a while to make now. So it’s also an issue because if and when they do announce some of the Phase 3 lineup post-Avengers 2 and besides Cap, it will come at the end of July in San Diego.
There are only going to be more articles like this between now and then.
Honestly Widow is an excellent supporting character but a movie? Rather we complain about a lack of Miss Marvel or better yet make a Black Widow vs Spiderwoman movie I’ll watch the hell out of that.
Black Widow could be used to introduce other characters though. Sending her to Africa where she gains Black Panther as a ally would be a good choice. Next they could give him his own movie.
Or maybe she gets lost in space at some point and it’s like Riddick. Bring in a character that becomes Captain Marvel. Katee Sackhoff buddy comedy? Fuck yeah
The fact that is doesn’t have to be a straightforward cookie-cutter superhero movie (Daredevil, etc) is a big advantage.
Considering Danvers is a Guardian AND an Avenger I figure they’re looking into using her as a bridge, and pretty soon.
I don’t understand the anger at DC, they gave us Catwoman.
Oh, now I get it.
I think there hasn’t been as many comments about this as Black Widow is still getting decent screen time in other movies.
DC’s getting the shit because they have close to no female characters in their movie-verse, period. Black Widow may be a side character but at least she’s there and portrayed well. I’m not disagreeing with you, I think there SHOULD be a Black Widow movie, I’m just saying Marvel is doing better than DC in this department.
Thor, iron man, and captain America all hold their own against hulk and black widow runs cause she has no shot and Hawkeye is scared of him because he’s no match, and neither has a movie. So maybe the movies they have stuck to are superhuman heroes(iron man is human but c’mon) Plus the pool of characters in the marvel universe is mostly male so if you picked completely randomly it would be almost all men anyways.
Saying marvel is sexist because they don’t have more content for women feels like complaining that Barbie doesn’t market enough to young boys and hot wheels and Hess trucks don’t have enough female oriented products.
Also, a man that finds it easier to relate to a male lead and thinks curvy women in tight clothes is arousing isn’t sexist it’s normal.
Not in any universe do Iron Man or Cap hold their own against the Hulk. Iron Man needs a giant mecha suit for his suit and Cap is as fucked as Hawkeye or BW would be.
But in the movies they do.
She-Hulk or GTFO.
I’m really hoping the Netflix thing goes well enough to do a She-Hulk tv show since we do now know that stuff is going to intersect. The only issue is the effects. Start her out with a couple of cameos in Daredevil as another lawyer, give Mark Ruffalo a ton of money for a guest appearance, boom, She-Hulk show.
The movie start’s with a busty brunette, hair pulled back into a bun, horn rimmed glasses, she scans over indecipherable equations and symbols. She stands up from her desk and as the camera pans back it reveals a lab behind a glass window with a giant machine and fancy, looking equipment, other scientists reading gauges and making notes. The camera follows her out the office door and into the large room, making sure to pan up past voluptuous hips, impossible to miss in her oddly form fitting white lab coat. She walks over to a console and enters something on a keyboard with way to many keys. As the machine starts to buzz and whirr alarm bells sound and the other scientists start to evacuate she stays seeing a nondescript giant meter with the needle in the red. “Five seconds more!” she cries and as chaos erupts compressed air and steam burst all around her. The room fills with light and…
cut to a shot that pans out of the morning sun, showing a serene park but as the camera lowers there’s a bench upturned and a fire hydrant knocked over spewing water. As she stands up, her white lab coat ripped to shreds, sopping wet, it exposes just how little she is still covered in (hair has come out of bun, looks disheveled but in that perfectly disheveled way, also hair not wet like the rest of her somehow). Looking down and realizing her vulnerable state she scurries away as we cut to opening credits.
An exec would pick this up in a heartbeat. The over/under of times the beautiful female lead ends up waking up naked is set at 5. Barring a full on gag scene where they show her waking up 10 different times in a row and still not putting it together that every time she blacks out things get destroyed.
Maybe the people over at Marvel haven’t made a female led movie cause every script they get is fanfic, all the established well known female characters are drawn as male fantasies and then given some skills, not that the men aren’t also drawn to look like a female fantasy. The men are drawn as what men think women want men to look like, they are what men want to look like because they think that is what women want. Personally, i would draw my superhero as more lithe. A Benedict Cumberbatch type. Maybe they can get Sherlock in the justice league. It can end up that Mary Watson’s sordid past is as Black Widow, easy crossover.
So the “nerd” audience is being shamed for not complaining loudly enough about a movie that doesn’t exist? Also, how is this a double standard?
It’s an asinine comparison. The two characters do not hold equivalent positions within their respective companies, nor is their mainstream recognition on the same level.
No. Marvel partisans are being shamed for acting superior about DC’s failures with Wonder Woman when they have fuck-all in terms of their own female-led movies.
Reading comprehension. Not that hard.
The article isn’t about a beef between Marvel fans and DC fans it just says that in general people into nerd culture seem to hold DC accountable for not making a wonder woman movie and people aren’t criticizing Marvel as harshly. It does not say that people who prefer Marvel are over on their high horses saying how that other group is sexist.
@gdkeen makes a completely valid point. If you were to take a poll at any point in time and have people list off superheroes wonder woman would come up WAY more than black widow ever would have, and people only know her now because Marvel has made a point to include her and ween people onto her character. People are aware that wonder woman exists and what shes all about so it makes sense to make a movie about a character that everyone already likes, not BW.
WHY is DC held more accountable for not making a wonder woman movie when Marvel hasn’t made a Black Widow movie? Because before the movie introduced BW and used a really popular name to make people aware of her, I would say 90 percent of people were unaware she existed and even less knew her well at all.
Reading Comprehension. General Logic. Not that hard.
So (largely) guys that enjoy male-oriented male-hero action movies should be demanding a ???-oriented female-hero action movie. It just can’t be too racy/raunchy, or feminists will cry foul, and it has to be action/thriller-ish to draw in guys, but that will turn off girls, so it’ll have to have some bogus love story – Which will turn off the guys drawn in by the previous thing (though some will sit through it anyways), and many girls will likely write it off anyways for being a nerd movie anyways, which is a negative. And ALL of that is even before we discuss a freaking story, let alone actors or anything else. *Shrug* I don’t believe any of the above should play out as it has, does, and will, but that’s how audiences tend to work, and that is exactly why they haven’t done it – And probably won’t.
Marketing hiding behind the guise of equality, my friend.
If only there were a movie that disproves every single “problem” you raised.
I would be fine without black widow in the movies altogether, a solo movie would have to be my least looked forward to of any upcoming marvel film, and I’m pretty much already dreading CA:WS as CA1 was not what I would consider solid.
I am very confident knowing the entire world disagrees with you about Cap 2.
You’re dreading a movie that’s been out for a month, smashed all previous records for April, and by most accounts was better than Avengers?
the thing about making money in the box office can be chalked up to it simply being a part of the MCU at this point I think. if it’s getting solid reviews that’s good but what I read was it was fight and action heavy and not much else.
can we talk female-led franchise casting? I don’t think gal gadot is built enough and the ex-gladiator chick isn’t a good enough actress IMO. I’m thiking more along the lines fo an actress with an already athletic build along the lines of maggie lawson, that chick from the blacklist, shay mitchell or that other swimmer chick shay’s character lezzed it up with on PLL who is the supposed GF of tessa’s departed BF on suburgatory. I think casting would be absolutely as important as the right character and I think there are just more men in hollywood who could fit the superhero build than women superheroine.
You really shouldn’t be talking about anything at this point until you can construct a sentence above an eighth grade level.
I really need to get in the habit of responding to more of these articles that talk about things I don’t like.
What in the hell would a Black Widow movie be about? She doesn’t actually have any powers at all. Seems to be it would be quite boring.
There’s been 23 James Bond films and already about 14 episodes of Agents of SHIELD — that’s what a Black Widow movie would be about.
Are the people saying this would be boring fucking retarded? Have you never seen a 007 movie?
Thank you Martin, not to mention that the new Black Widow comic book is super rad. If she’s boring then hire better script writers.
If James Bond was part of the Marvel Universe, then I’d fully expect it to involve more of that type of universe than your average spy fare. ScarJo playing cards then taking out some non-superpowered mastermind seems pretty boring and insignificant when Ultron is laying waste to New York and Thanos is preparing to invade the planet, depending on which phase they would presumably put this in.
I’m not saying they couldn’t make it interesting, but when you have literal gods, super soldiers, and the like, your standard 007 level plot seems kinda “meh” in comparison.
You’re saying that if Bond was in the MCU he’d deal with MCU threats but then assume that Black Widow would only be dealing with regular dry-martini spy-stuff?
How does that make sense?
Of COURSE she’s gonna be dealing with comic book level threats. She’d basically be doing what Nick Fury did in Steranko’s series. She’d be base jumping into Madripoor to take down a cabal of AIM scientists who’re trying to synthesize a Super Soldier Serum or tracking down Zodiac. There’s plenty of stuff for the superspies of the Marvel Universe to be doing to help grow the universe.
I mean if you think it’d be boring to have to deal with espionage while Ultron and Thanos are around the corner then you’re gonna hate the four Netflix series coming out about a group of people who never leave one specific neighborhood in Manhattan.
I never suggested that she wouldn’t take on MCU threats, just that some wouldn’t see it as interesting as fending off robot/alien invasions and such.
I don’t necessairly have a problem with it regarding the upcoming Netflix series, or even in Agents of SHIELD, in the sense that they don’t need to be blockbusters every week, not to mention you need more character/world building in a TV show than you do in typical movie. It makes sense that Daredevil, Iron Fist, Coulson, etc., would be more involved in lower level threats in that case.
I love everything about the MCU and would eat it up regardless, I just see where the average non-Marvel nerd is coming from in this scenario.
Uhm… Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) is not a bigger movie star than Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye). ScarJo has a worldwide box office haul of 4.4 billion dollars compared to Renner’s 3.5 billion. However, if you remove the Marvel cinematic universe from the equation, Johansson’s worldwide haul shrinks to 1.6 billion over 25 movies, whereas Renner’s haul shrinks to 2 billion over 13 movies. As such, Johansson’s average box office haul is 64 million while Renner’s average is 153 million. Not to mention that the biggest title with Johansson as a top billed actress was The Island all the way back in 2005 with 163 million worldwide haul, compared to Renner’s biggest top billing for The Bourne Legacy (not counting Mission Impossible 4 as that’s more of a Tom Cruise vehicle) clocking in at 275 million worldwide in 2012. So make no mistake, Renner is a far bigger draw! Johansson might have a more recognizable name but she clearly has a fairly lackluster ability to pull a crowd on her own.
As far as Black Widow’s solo movie goes, I think a lot of people have quite correctly pointed out a probable reason for why they haven’t made one yet: It can’t differentiate itself from other titles. Where Guardians of the Galaxy comes off as something quite unique in the eyes of the average movie goer, a Black Widow movie would end up sounding like just another spy thriller, in the same vein of Salt. In those cases the success of the movie would come down to Johansson’s ability to draw a crowd, which shown by the argument above is average at best.
I agree though that there needs to be a Marvel/DC movie headlined by a female character, but I would much rather see a Captain Marvel movie or even Spiderwoman, than a Black Widow movie.
If Marvel were to release a BW movie in the near future, it would make bank. Avengers are a hot franchise, and people would go to see the latest installment. They just have to tie it in to the MCU narrative. Have a cameo or two from the other players.
Well-done movies featuring a female lead will sell, Hollywood is just stuck on crap movies like Catwoman and brainless action flicks. A BW movie wouldn’t have to make a billion dollars, but I cannot imagine it wouldn’t be profitable.
I really don’t think that the fact that the Avenger with no super powers hasn’t gotten her own movie should be seen as any sort of an indication of sexism.
Marvel doesn’t really need to be ripped a new one over this. People are rightfully pissed about a Wonder Woman movie and not about Black Widow because she’s already been in 3 movies (albeit as a supporting role) so we’ve already gotten a taste for the character, and she isn’t nearly on the same level as Wonder Woman in terms of pop culture recognition. There’s no reason to be just as pissed at Marvel for this when they’ve already given her some due, whereas WB has been twiddling their thumbs about Wonder Woman.