Why The PlayStation TV Might Be The Most Important Announcement Of E3

Buried amid a rather busy press conference was the surprise announcement that Sony was going ahead with the PlayStation Vita TV, now call the PlayStation TV. And that might actually be a bigger deal than anyone, even Sony, seems to realize.
The Microconsole That Actually Makes Sense
The PlayStation TV is essentially a Vita without the fancy 4G connectivity or screen. Unsurprisingly, stripping out the costly parts means a massive drop in price: You can pick up a PlayStation TV with a DualShock, a game, a memory card to store more games on, and the necessary cables for $140. The basic bundle is just $100. And it’s great for the space conscious because it’s tiny. Here’s the back of the thing, just to grasp how tiny it is:
Did we mention that video streaming will be a big part of the package? And then there’s the streaming games factor.
PlayStation Now, More, Again
The PlayStation TV can stream games from the PS4, just like a Vita. PlayStation TV’s killer app, though, would seem to be PlayStation Now, the streaming service that Sony is rolling out to pretty much anything with the processing power to handle it. As we all know, PlayStation Now’s ultimate goal is to put every title in the PlayStation library up for streaming. Currently, Sony is only talking rental, but it seems likely that, for example, any purchases you’ve made on the PS3 will roll over to a permanent rental in whatever cloud Sony’s tying this thing to.
If so, that’s powerful, for two reasons. One, it means that Sony might finally crack the microconsole market, something nobody else has been able to pull off. And two, it means they’ll be able to get all the people who don’t want a PS4 to buy some new hardware.
A Console-Less Future?
It also seems to hint at where Sony would like to go in the future. It was understandable that broadening the availability of the PlayStation TV took this long; they’re not sure how it’ll affect sales of the flagship console. But it’s fairly clear that, long term, Sony wants to put some form of PlayStation functionality in the hands of anybody who wants it… and we suspect there will be a lot of takers.
This was my favorite announcement from any press conference, being able to put this in my room and stream games/movies/etc makes me happy
Yeah. For sure. I was ready to buy a Vita, but this thing is much more appealing.
Is there ever going to be a future where companies like Microsoft and sony get into the cable company business and compete with the likes of comcast and time warner to offer a more complete package and variety of options. thus making my gaming tv and internet all one bundle
Probably not
Doubtful, at least for now. Google might try it.
This thing is awesome.
could I essential have the ps4 at home on and when i go on a business trip connect remotely with this?
I don’t think there’s remote server capability… but it’d be a good idea.
that would be what kills amazon tv, apple tv, roku and all other services. if they did that sony would win all the awards of media.
I have a sneaking suspicion Sony will try it out at some point just because playing slapdick with Google and Apple is always fun. Speaking of which, cue the sad trombone for both of those guys. They just lost.
Dumb it down for me Dan… so next year, if I want to play Uncharted 4 or Arkham Knight, I don’t have to buy a PS4, I can just buy this doohickey and play those games via streaming?
No. If you have a PS4, you’ll be able to stream your games to another TV, but you do need at least 1 PS4.
@TmF thanks for the feedback.
Bummer. Guess it’s back to Plan A… steal PS4 from neighbor.