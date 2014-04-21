Why The PS4 And The Xbox One Aren’t Selling Games

If you follow the NPD numbers over the last few months like we do, and we’ll understand if you don’t because it’s boring even when you’re paid to slog through it, a very weird trend has revealed itself. New game consoles are selling at a historically high rate… but they’re not selling games along with them.
This is probably dramatically demonstrated by the sales of Titanfall, which unsurprisingly dominated March in software sales. But Titanfall was also supposed to sell XBox Ones by the pallet and be the game that pushed Microsoft back on top of the next-gen heap… and that didn’t happen. They’re still two million consoles behind Sony, with five million sold (well, to retailers) as of early April.
On the other hand, it’s worth noting that five months into release, the Xbox One has completely waxed the 360 and is selling units at a brisk clip. It might not be PS4 numbers, but realistically, that’s bragging rights. Only fanboys arguing on forums can call either console a failure. And yet neither seems able to move software.
Take Sony’s announcement of the PS4 crossing the seven million mark. They also trumpeted that 20 million units of software had been sold. That means if you bought a PS4, you own maybe one or two games for it. Microsoft was forced to admit the Xbox One only moved about 1.4 million games in March, which indicates game sales are sluggish there, too.
One can blame the near-total lack of compelling console exclusives for at least part of it: Both systems launched with only a handful of actual exclusives. Followups like Titanfall and inFamous: Second Son are great games but neither are experiences you could only have on a next-gen console. The whistling desert that is the release schedule for both says a lot.
But a larger part may be that Sony and Microsoft simply did their jobs too well. Both Microsoft and Sony have made the consoles useful beyond gaming; we may make fun of “TV! SPORTS! CALL OF DUTY!” as a marketing strategy but somebody’s using those streaming features. Heck, I’ve clocked far more hours streaming video than playing games on my PS3, and I’m far from alone.
In short, Microsoft and Sony have essentially made a console where playing games is optional. And they’ve got to figure out, fast, how to make it essential.
Do these numbers reflect digital downloads though? I have three hard copy games for my 4 right now, Killzone, TR, and Infamous, but I also have Don’t Starve, Warframe, Resogun and Outcast that I play as well.
Sony’s press release (which I’m pulling that info from) doesn’t say. But I’m guessing that’s the case.
What these numbers also fail to mention is Xbox One is in a fraction of the markets the PS4 is in.
That’s not the case. The Xbox One is in every major market the PS4 is in except Japan, and really, it probably wouldn’t move the needle very much considering the Xbox’s history there.
Yeah that’s just untrue
Does that make the Japanese racist against the XBox One? This would be like everyone in America refusing to purchase a PS4 because its made by a Japanese corporation.
@TBone It means Microsoft is very, very bad at selling consoles to Japanese people. Here’s a good overview of what went wrong: [www.gamechup.com]
I thought the ps3 had more functionality over the ps4 like streaming my own movie files.
They actually put that back in.
Let’s be honest the games for the PS4 are pretty meh at best. Nothing is really exciting me until Watch Dog, Wolfenstien, and Destiny come out. Maybe I will get Last of Us Remastered.
Also the PS3 has a better digital catalog. Right now my PS4 is a glorified Amazon/Netflix streamer.
And you can get two out of three of those on the PS3, which is certainly part of the problem.
@Dan Seitz Also Second Sons was short. I liked the approach it took to how you use your controller shake it for spray paint, the color of your controller changing depending on your alignment and the touch pad actually being useful for once, but the game itself was not great.
BTW Surprised there hasn’t been an article about how Elder Scrolls Online can dig itself out of the Dupe Bug that may have killed the game before it even got started.
Not much of a compelling reason, as it seemed to this casual observer many of the big ticket launch games were failures: COD, BF4, Titanfall, etc.
Had BF4 not sucked so hard on my PS3, I would’ve wanted a PS4, but its trash and I’m pretty sure with spring here I can wait til next holiday season, now.
At least this year’s E3 will be a lot more exciting. Last year it was just a follow-up session on features/specifics from their previous console reveals, and most of the games shown off were empty promises or slight upgrades.
So people bought new game systems just to have the same streaming features as the last gen systems that they already own. I doubt that.
The reason games are not being sold is because there really are no “Must Have” games for any of the new systems at the moment.
And the ones that are “Must Have” can be bought for last gen systems.
I just think both Sony and MS did a great job of hyping up their systems and made their systems seem like they HAD to be bought at launch, which I bet in retrospect to a lot of early adopters, was just not the case.
I’d agree with you except the numbers are holding. In the absence of any killer must-have for either system until maybe fall, they’re both on track to sell ten million units in a year. Not even the PS2 could pull that one off.
I’m not surprised for the Xbox as they have bundled Titanfall (why buy a game when one is included for free), add the Media Center push they have been marketing. When the library is more robust and players grow tired of Titan and Drive software sales will pick up again. Much the same for PS4.
Now the Wii U, that thing is fucked.
Maybe this means non-gamers are buying them for their other functions. It’s not necessarily a bad thing.
Dude’s math is way off. Sony has the attach rate at 2.93 games. That’s pretty damn good considering the sparse offerings over the last 4 months. To say that they’re not selling games is pretty damn absurd.