GOAT WICKED
Universal
Viral

The MVP Of The Gravity-Defying ‘Wicked’ Trailer Isn’t Ariana Grande Or Cynthia Erivo, It’s… A Goat

Are you familiar with Dr. Dillamond? It’s okay if you aren’t, he’s a very prestigious science teacher who also happens to be a goat because who are you to tell him he can’t teach the periodic table of elements when “Ba”is his favorite element?

Dr. Dillamond is portrayed by none other than Peter Dinklage in the live action adaptation of Wicked, and fans got a good glimpse of the goat in the new trailer, which dropped today.

Wicked tells the (unofficial) origin story of Elphaba and Glinda, who later become the Wicked Witch of the East and Glinda The Good Witch, respectively. But who cares about the witches when we’ve got a cute little goat with glasses.

Even Ariana Grande, who portrays Glinda in the upcoming musical, is excited about Dr. Dillamond, and even changed her profile picture to celebrate the iconic animal:

She is not alone. Dr. Dillamond (who seemingly does not have a first name) has found hundreds of fans, who seem more invested in him then the actual musical. In the musical adaptaion, Dr. Dillamond is a man with a goat head. In the film, they are just going straight Goat. Which is both admirable and entertaining. The Dillamond fans are loving it!

Others are not too keen on the CGI Goat…Peter Dinklage could have gone full method for this one.

Whatever your opinion of Dr. Dillamond may be, please remember to be respectful when you see him in theaters on November 27th. He has a doctorate. Check out the trailer below: