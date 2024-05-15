Are you familiar with Dr. Dillamond? It’s okay if you aren’t, he’s a very prestigious science teacher who also happens to be a goat because who are you to tell him he can’t teach the periodic table of elements when “Ba”is his favorite element?

Dr. Dillamond is portrayed by none other than Peter Dinklage in the live action adaptation of Wicked, and fans got a good glimpse of the goat in the new trailer, which dropped today.

Wicked tells the (unofficial) origin story of Elphaba and Glinda, who later become the Wicked Witch of the East and Glinda The Good Witch, respectively. But who cares about the witches when we’ve got a cute little goat with glasses.

Even Ariana Grande, who portrays Glinda in the upcoming musical, is excited about Dr. Dillamond, and even changed her profile picture to celebrate the iconic animal:

Ariana Grande (goat mother) shares love to Dr. Dillamond in new Instagram profile picture. pic.twitter.com/3rnib7Ny9t — Wicked Updates 🧹 (@wicked_updates) May 15, 2024

She is not alone. Dr. Dillamond (who seemingly does not have a first name) has found hundreds of fans, who seem more invested in him then the actual musical. In the musical adaptaion, Dr. Dillamond is a man with a goat head. In the film, they are just going straight Goat. Which is both admirable and entertaining. The Dillamond fans are loving it!

HE'S HERE AND HE'S SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/vmu1xYp7ts — Dr. Dillamond (@DrDillamond) May 15, 2024

No offense but how does Dr. Dillamond write on the chalkboard pic.twitter.com/0VHkC3iiVS — Russell (@RussellFalcon) May 15, 2024

I can't believe that this is actually a 2 person costume and Idina and Kristin are in it. pic.twitter.com/vS3vCiNaU0 — Max Grossman (@GrossmanMax) May 15, 2024

I guess I didn't consider the possibility that Dr Dillamond would look so much like an actual goat — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) May 15, 2024

Sale Glinda, yo: 🥹🩷

Sale Elphaba, yo: 🥹💚

Sale Fiyero, yo: 🥹💦

Sale Morrible, yo: 😯💜

Sale Dr. Dillamond yo: 🤩🫨🙌🏻👏🏻🫶🏼👏🏻🙌🏻🫶🏼👏🏻🙌🏻🫨😭😭😍😋 pic.twitter.com/jcDU0Kwf6n — MacbethBath&Beyond (@iv_moony) May 15, 2024

dr dillamond being just a straight up regular looking goat i'm obsessed https://t.co/FKdGEfNX1o — zoe cannoli (@ZozoSparkles) May 15, 2024

The goat teacher from Wicked if you read this im free on Thursday night and would like to hang out. Please respond to this and then hang out with me on Thursday night when I’m free. pic.twitter.com/efXBbcWxDV — Heidi (@disneysoarin) May 15, 2024

Others are not too keen on the CGI Goat…Peter Dinklage could have gone full method for this one.

Look how they massacred my Doctor Dillamond! You really couldn't just put Peter Dinklage in some fun goat man make up? Wicked bummer. https://t.co/W0p9iNfvrp pic.twitter.com/LOjMuEIedw — Tomas Marinara (@NotTheWhosTommy) May 15, 2024

outing myself as someone who has seen wicked multiple times but seeing dr. dillamond as a cgi goat instead of a person in a professionally crafted anthropomorphic goat costume fills me with rage https://t.co/4mvOip7oeM — kathryn (@kaechops) May 15, 2024

Whatever your opinion of Dr. Dillamond may be, please remember to be respectful when you see him in theaters on November 27th. He has a doctorate. Check out the trailer below: