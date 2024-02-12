Attention current and former theater kids: the Wicked trailer is here.

The first trailer for the long-awaited musical, which is based on the hit Broadway production (which itself is based on a novel with characters that originally appeared in a pretty popular movie and book you might have heard of), stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

Here’s more for Wicked, which is directed by Jon M. Chu:

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths. Glinda’s unflinching desire for popularity sees her seduced by power, while Elphaba’s determination to remain true to herself, and to those around her, will have unexpected and shocking consequences on her future. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked is being split into two parts: Wicked: Part One opens on November 27, followed by Wicked: Part Two on November 26, 2025.