The dominating force at the theaters this year was concert movies. Both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift’s respective documentary pieces cleaned up at the box office. In 2024, musicals are some of the most anticipated works (coughs, Mean Girls). Another feature film theatergoers are excited to see is Wicked, starring Ariana Grande.

Yesterday (December 23), the picture’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, dropped by The Late Show starring Jimmy Fallon to tease viewers with what’s in store for the two-part adaptation. When the host asked Erivo about working with Grande, she replied, “The connection we’ve made is really special. She’s got a family member [in me] for life now.”

Erivo continued to gush over her soon-to-be onscreen nemesis: “I don’t know that we realized that our voices would fit so well together. Our voices are very, very different, but when we sing together, it just works. [Ariana] calls it worming. I don’t know why. I guess [because] we sort of find each other.”

Despite the strikes that eventually shut down production, Ervio told Fallon that her time on set has been amazing. “I’m so excited. We’ve had a really good time on set, and it just is a wonderful, wonderful vibe. We’re working really hard,” said the entertainer.

Wicked is slated to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. Find more information here.