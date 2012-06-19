With A Single Tweet, Cookie Monster Won At Twitter AND 'Call Me Maybe' Parodies

#Sesame Street #Twitter
Editor-in-Chief
06.19.12

A few days ago I received an email notification from Twitter that Cookie Monster was following me on the site. I was, as you might expect, overcome with glee. I felt like a child on Christmas morning again. It was wonderful. But then I learned that the Cookie Monster Twitter account was a “fan-driven” account and not any kind of official Cookie Monster feed, and I was mildly sad. Oh well.

But then I learned that Cookie Monster does apparently make regular check-ins on Twitter via the official Sesame Street account! With that said, you can all go home now

Never change, CM. Never change.

(HT: Sesame Street Tumblr)

