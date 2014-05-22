Worst Employee Ever Uses Dozens Of Bomb Threats To Get Out Of Going To Work

Everyone knows if you want to get the day off in a moment’s notice, you use a medical emergency, or a family death. In college my Grandma died at least a dozen times. Or at least say you’re going on vacation or something. What you SHOULDN’T do is call in bomb threats against yourself just so you can get some extra ass-to-couch time. So, today we present to you the worst employee ever. From Vocativ:

During his short-lived tenure at Jack Henry and Associates, Bea allegedly sent dozens of bomb threats to co-workers in texts and emails, usually filled with unsettling details about their personal lives. Prosecutors also allege that the disgruntled employee-from-hell circulated photographs of his deceased brother splayed out in a coffin. His campaign began just days after he started his job, and in what appears to be an elaborate ruse to avoid going to work (or to just provide himself cover), Bea also cast himself as one of the bomber’s primary targets.

Nothing like trying to distance yourself from the bomb threat by naming yourself in the threat and exposing yourself to obvious questioning by police. Pure genius. It’s like farting in an elevator and blaming someone else when no one else is in there with you. What’s an example of one of his threats?

“Hello Tom. I know you are wondering who this is, but we will get to that later. I’ve watched you for the past 6 months. Where you work, which route you take home, where you grocery shop, where you go for drinks, where that pretty little girlfriend of yours works; need I go on? What do I want you may be wondering? I want you and the rest of your staff to evacuate the building. Failure to do so will harm not only your pretty soon to be wife, but everyone who works for you. I have planted and will detonate 18 C4 explosives in exactly 30 minutes. Take this as a joke, and your staff’s lives will be in your hands.”

He went from Law and Order: SVU to terrorist in a paragraph. Even if it’s a bluff to get out of work, it’s threatening enough to take seriously. He was even racist against himself.

Bea sent scores of similar bomb threats to his colleagues, court documents allege. To avoid suspicion, he often targeted himself in the messages, which would refer to Bea as “N*gger James” and threaten the life of his young son

And then went to target his own dead brother.

Bea even went so far as to use the death of his younger brother, Jalon Bea, who was shot to death by a friend last year, as grist for his mill. Prosecutors say he sent his co-workers images of Jalon resting in a casket at his funeral.

You can read even more here, but the message here is to just quit your job if you hate it enough to consider calling in bomb threats.

Vocativ via Gawker