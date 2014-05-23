What Happened At The End Of ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’? A Non-Nerdy Guide

X-Men: Days Of Future Past arrives today, and drops an ending that will be really, really confusing to people who don’t read comic books. So we explain! As you may have guessed, there are spoilers.
So you’ve seen it?
I have! It’s pretty good! The best parts are really in the first act; Quicksilver’s sequence in particular is a standout and quite hilarious, although the movie deserves praise for using the time travel gimmick in both funny and brutal ways. The movie is overall solid and a fun little action flick, although its mind-screw of the final few minutes may be confusing for some.
Yeah, what was that? Cyclops and Jean are alive? What the hell?
Welcome, my friends, to the wonderful world of comic books. Specifically what we nerds call “retroactive continuity”, or “retconning” for short.
Huh?
Here’s the deal: Back in the day, nobody thought that comic books would be anything other than discreet publications. The idea that the events of Captain America would affect the events of Namor wasn’t considered. Once that started happening, massive plot holes opened up. By the same token, they also ran out of ideas as some point, and that was when they brought characters back from the dead, revealed that one character was a twin or a clone, what have you. Thus, the continuity was changed retroactively.
OK, so what happened in the movie?
Well, basically, Wolverine’s actions back in 1973 have changed what happened in the X-Men movies. It appears that X-Men: The Last Stand never happened, and good riddance, and events from the rest of the series may have unfolded slightly differently. Basically, Fox rebooted the X-Men franchise without getting rid of the actors.
…This happens a lot in comic books?
We comics nerds use “retconning” as a verb.
Why did Fox do this?
To keep the brand strong, to bring Famke Janssen and James Marsden back into the fold, and because Fox wants to launch a lot of X-Men movies. This movie in fact ends with a teaser for the next movie, X-Men: Apocalypse, and there’s a third Wolverine on the way. The fact that this movie is going to rake in massive bucks will definitely help.
So I should get used to this?
Only if the franchise hires Brett Ratner again, we’re guessing.
Do Wolverine’s actions in 1973 also erase the fuck-awful tripe that was X-Men Origins?
*crosses fingers in hopes Seitz says yes* (YES! YES! YES! YES! YES!)
Maaaaaaybe? Wolverine still needs to be stripped naked and pumped full of quick-hardening goo, so there will probably be some fallout there.
@Dan Seitz So this one also ends without him having adamantium? Maybe it will be an opportunity for Magneto to rebond it to his skeleton? Im just spitballin’ here.
I’m pretty sure that he still gets adamantium bonded to his skeleton before the events of X-Men. But he doesn’t pop his claws, so there’s no way to know for sure.
I thought they made it pretty clear Stryker got his hands on him after he almost drowned. He has adamantium now for sure.
Wait sorry, I just remembered he actually didn’t. Whatever then!
yeah, its a very weird angle with Mystique actually being Stryker. I’m not sure what the play is there. If it’s just to free him then he would have to find a different way to Weapon X. Would have been cleaner if that actually had been Stryker and we could just assume a different version of Origins was now in effect with him getting the metal bonded to him. A good question would be how did Stryker or Mystique know where to find him since they were in the bunker when Magneto tossed him.
Can’t we wait until opening day is over to post the spoilers?
You didn’t have to read it, I assume there are no roving gangs waving guns at people and forcing them to read internet articles.
Normally I’d hold off, but basically Twitter and Facebook were all like “WTF happened?” So the cat’s pretty far out of the bag.
I think they should have gone with mr sinister for the next one. following along the theme of genetics and all that.
The ending reminded me of the end of the first Back to the Future movie. X3 never happened, but that also means that X2 didn’t happen either since Jean died at the end of that movie. It would be hilarious if they tried to do the Dark Phoenix saga again.
I think X2, or something close to X2 happened; anyway – Jean still looked very Phoenixy in that scene, just not. . . dead.
I am curious where they go from here storyline wise considering the stronger cast is in the 1970s and the big names of the modern era are now A. way in the future and B. about to retire and or die
So SPOILERS, but…
…I thought the most hilarious continuity oversight was how if at all The Wolverine fits into everything – they make zero attempt to reconcile why he has bone claws at the end of that movie, but has adamantium claws in the future of this movie.
Also, I seriously hope the only reason they brought Scott and Jean back is to make way for Cable (yeah yeah I know, but there ain’t gonna be no Madelyne Pryor showing up in the movies)
Well, I’m off back to my parents’ basement – enjoy your weekends
the dystopian future of DOFP takes place between 8 to 10 years after the events of The Wolverine, there are a dozen completely comic booky ways to explain how he got back his claws that didn’t need to be mentioned in this film. just assume that there are movies that exist that we have never seen where Magneto’s powers reemerge once the mutant cure wears off, where Professor X’s body is somehow reassembled by some powerful mutant and they were able to transfer his mind back into it, and where Wolverine gets Magneto to help him re-adamantiumize his claws. just because something isn’t explained to you in a movie doesn’t mean it is a plothole. having Emma Frost appear as an adult in the 60s and as a teenager in the early 80s is a plothole. Wolverine not having bone claws anymore isn’t it. that’s just a skipped story beat.
What Ayatollah said. Plus, you just know they’re gonna do another Wolverine sequel. I would guess that sequel will cover how he got re-adamantized.
Maybe I’m just giving people too much credit, but… I so do not get the confusion here.
If you’ve never ready a comic in your life, you’re watching a movie that’s whole premise is a guy goes back in time to change the future… How can you be confused when he gets back and the future is different?
+1
This time a thousand. Everyone is so baffled and trying to be the first to get to their inhaler so they can scream in one breath I SAW THE PLOT HOLE FIRST. I mean fucks sake. I have no problem forgiving superhero movies for pulling comic book tropes, and having X-Men go a little Elseworlds on us is just great to me.
Keep in mind we’re surrounded by this stuff constantly. It doesn’t help that the movie just basically says “HEY! EVERYTHING’S DIFFERENT! WE’RE EXPLAINING NOTHING ABOUT WHY! F*** YOU!”
I chalk it up to that crazy phenomenon that started after the establishment of Twitter, where no one can understand anything that occurs in a movie or tv show without first posting either an OUTRAGED or SHOCKED message on Facebook or Twitter, and having it explained to them by every person they know/ pretend to know.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader That did not start with Twitter. I have emails dating back to the ’90s that prove it.
@Dan Seitz Oh I know that, it’s just so much more prevalent these days (or at least noticeable). You can basically find a group live tweeting anything you’re watching, anytime of the day. You could be watching a show on the Home Shopping Network (I’m not actually sure if that still exists), and find some tweets about how MINDBLOWING the program is.
The ending didn’t seem that confusing to me. Now write an article about why Kitty Pryde now has the ability to send someone’s consciousness back in time.
She got it from the same superpower yard sale that gave the bugs in Godzilla EMP powers for no particular reason.
No reason? We have to give the audience some reason why the military is so useless against giant monsters or why they don’t just planes to bomb the hehellll out of everything. “can we just give the monsters emp? That way whenever any planes or helicopters show up we can just crash them without a fight and move on.”
@Bizarro Stormy Yeah, but why do they have it in-universe? If it messed with Godzilla, that’d be one thing, but the big G doesn’t seem to care. It’s just there to try and clumsily plug a plot hole. Same thing with Ellen Page’s powers, although I’ll give them a break on that one since Marvel handwaves this with “SECONDARY MUTATION” all the time. It’s weak but at least there’s precedent.
How can Kitty Pride send a person’s consciousness back in time? The easy answer is that her powers evolved (in the same way virtually every other mutant’s power evolves / becomes more powerful over time) or that it was a secondary mutation, which is another trope prevalent in a lot of mutants in the X-Men canon.
Most famous (I would wager) is Emma Frost’s ability to turn into diamond. Angel, Beast, Polaris, Gambit and Iceman all also had secondary mutations.
In the movie continuity, Kitty Pride either developed a mutation or evolved her current phasing abilities to be able to phase through time as well as objects.
This movie is confusing only if you are the dumbest piece of shit on the planet and I hate your guts.
i was amazed on most of the online discussions about this movie how many people were confused about the aspects of time travel and altered timelines. have none of these assholes ever read any actual comic books before? nothing that happens in this film is half as convoluted as your average long running comic series.
I thought this was going to tell me why Apocalypse was a girl.
he wasn’t. he was a skinny little dude.
Why couldn’t Apocalypse be a girl if he/she feels like it? Total control of the molecules in the body, remember? Apocalypse probably trolls bars in the 616 as Christina Hendricks.
Apocalypse has a lot of hobbies. That’s why it took him thousands of years to attempt to take over the world. I hear at one point he spent about 20 years being the boring other dad for like 5 families just to see how long it would take you til it all blew up in his face. I mean, how many business trips can one guy take?
the events of DOFP don’t just erase Last Stand, they erase ALL the events of ALL the X-Men films that aren’t First Class and the 1973 portion of DOFP. the future that Wolverine awakens in is a completely different timeline and he is the ONLY character who has any knowledge of the events of the previous film timeline. sure, the events of X-Men and X2 could have played out similarly to those that we saw, but they could also be completely different, which is why Charles tells Logan they have a lot of catching up to do. and going forward with the X-Men films they can now introduce those characters however they want.
I’m just hoping this reboot brings back Deadpool. I need more snark in my Marvel movies.