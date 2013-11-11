Xbox Ones Are Shipping Early, But Are Useless Until The 22nd

#Xbox One #Bad Ideas #Video Games
Senior Contributor
11.11.13 3 Comments

Are you excited for the Xbox One? Do you have a slow Internet connection? Prepare for those to be mutually exclusive states. Even if you get it, and a game, early, you will not be able to do anything with the two.

Our very own favorite furry hostile mammal, the Surly Badger, pointed us towards a detailed post on Neowin illustrating that at least two people have gotten an Xbox One early, courtesy of Target, and have been screwing around with it. The Day One update is, ready for this? 500 megabytes. Granted, for someone like me, I’ve downloaded games that are far larger, but it is kind of a buzzkill, and it’s one we’ll all get to share, since the PS4’s is apparently 300MB itself.

Worse, it’s an absolutely necessary buzzkill. In an interview with Engadget last Friday, well, read for yourself. Just prepare to be pretty ticked off if you’ve got a crappy Internet connection:

“A lot of the apps come with the day one update because they wouldn’t have even been done,” Penello added. “You’re gonna need to take this update. It’s not gonna be really an optional thing’.” Essentially, the Xbox One currently being manufactured contains a relatively old version of the console’s operating system, and thus the need for such an update.

Microsoft notes the download is to remove the system’s requirement to check in with the mothership every twenty-four hours. That’s why nothing works; it’s trying to find something that doesn’t exist.

It seems kind of a downer, though, for those who don’t have a great Internet connection. Come on, guys, you couldn’t have tossed this thing on a USB stick? Or a disc? We have those technologies now!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One#Bad Ideas#Video Games
TAGSBAD IDEASday one updatesvideo gamesxbox one

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP