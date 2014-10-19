Yahoo’s List Of The Most Searched For Halloween Costumes Is Here And It’s Pretty Meh

Yahoo’s compiled a list of their most searched for Halloween costumes of 2014 and the results are…well, pretty damn tame.
Among the Top 20 are the usual suspects in Ninja Turtles, Frozen’s Elsa, and Star Wars. Apparently, Baz Luhrmann’s made it cool to be a money-hungry Great Gatsby character and Disney’s Minnie Mouse is still hip almost 100 years later.
Check out the full list below. And if it happens to leave you feeling a little uninspired (it will), feel free to check out our own suggestions for geeky costumes, pop culture costumes, and TV character costumes.
Yahoo’s 2014 Most Searched For Halloween Costumes:
1. Ninja Turtle Costume
2. Pirate Costumes
3. Star Wars Costumes
4. Poison Ivy Costume
5. Superhero Costumes
6. Catwoman Costume
7. Monster High Costume
8. Olaf Costumes
9. Elsa Frozen Costume
10. Tinkerbell Costume
11. Pocahontas Costume
12. Minnie Mouse Costume
13. Alice in Wonderland Costumes
14. Little Red Riding Hood Costume
15. Great Gatsby Costumes
16. Minion Costume
17. Maleficent Costume
18. Wonder Woman Costume
19. Frozen Anna Costume
20. Katniss Everdeen Costume
I don’t see Slutty Maya Angelou anywhere, so I’m safe from running into someone with the same costume this year.
Poison Ivy over Elsa? WTF?
I have a sneaking suspicion that some of these costume searches were not being done by people intending to wear the costume.
I’m not sure what you expected. Halloween is filled with costumes for popular characters, rather than “creative” costumes.
( Still uses Yahoo as Search Engine(*** )Searching for Halloween Costumes) <– I'm curious what this demographic looks like.