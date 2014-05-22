You Might Be Surprised To See What Your State Googles More Than Any Other

Our old state stereotypes are stale. We get it, people from Vermont love maple syrup. Maine folk, they sure can’t get enough lobsters. And how about those Floridians and their alligator-marrying, pregnant-woman-goes-on-crack-binge-gives-birth-to-baby-in-motel ways? (OK, I’ll never tire of Florida stories.) It’s about time we learned some new ways to make gross assumptions about Texas residents, other than they’re probably always carrying a piece, so don’t say anything mean to them.

Good news, everybody: Estately has you covered.

[We] ran hundreds of search queries through Google Trends to determine which words, terms, and questions each state was searching for more than any other. (Via)

Now we know everyone in Illinois is racist, and Arizona is one big prison. That makes sense.

Estately via Death & Taxes