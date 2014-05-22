You Might Be Surprised To See What Your State Googles More Than Any Other

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.22.14 67 Comments

Our old state stereotypes are stale. We get it, people from Vermont love maple syrup. Maine folk, they sure can’t get enough lobsters. And how about those Floridians and their alligator-marrying, pregnant-woman-goes-on-crack-binge-gives-birth-to-baby-in-motel ways? (OK, I’ll never tire of Florida stories.) It’s about time we learned some new ways to make gross assumptions about Texas residents, other than they’re probably always carrying a piece, so don’t say anything mean to them.

Good news, everybody: Estately has you covered.

[We] ran hundreds of search queries through Google Trends to determine which words, terms, and questions each state was searching for more than any other. (Via)

Now we know everyone in Illinois is racist, and Arizona is one big prison. That makes sense.

Estately via Death & Taxes

Around The Web

TAGSGOOGLE TRENDSSTATE-BY-STATE TRENDSSTEREOTYPES

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP