You Might Be Surprised To See What Your State Googles More Than Any Other

Our old state stereotypes are stale. We get it, people from Vermont love maple syrup. Maine folk, they sure can’t get enough lobsters. And how about those Floridians and their alligator-marrying, pregnant-woman-goes-on-crack-binge-gives-birth-to-baby-in-motel ways? (OK, I’ll never tire of Florida stories.) It’s about time we learned some new ways to make gross assumptions about Texas residents, other than they’re probably always carrying a piece, so don’t say anything mean to them.
Good news, everybody: Estately has you covered.
[We] ran hundreds of search queries through Google Trends to determine which words, terms, and questions each state was searching for more than any other. (Via)
Now we know everyone in Illinois is racist, and Arizona is one big prison. That makes sense.
White Snake for the win!!!
Jeez, Illinois
I’m from Texas and I’m *still* embarrassed for California.
Yeah, well, at least we KNOW we have herpes.
Hey, we just like Smiths albums is all.
Fellow Texan here and my general commentary about these things is “sure, we have some problems, but they’re manageable”
I’m glad to see that this applies here as well.
I’m definitely thinking we have a ton of Smiths fans because I only know a dozen or two vegetarians.
Connecticut ain’t nothin’ to fuck with
A. Connecticut wins, hands down. B. Get it together, New York. C. West Virginia…the fuck? D. Rhode Island, you’re alright.
We should respect the collective struggle of all those preppy white people who are basically Googling “how to be gansta” whilst drinking a latte and awaiting their massage appointment at the bed-and-breakfast.
I’m honestly surprised Rhode Island wasn’t something related to cocaine. Then I remembered how much this state drinks…so I’m not surprised anymore.
1. If Connecticut wins, Kansas and/or Delaware should be close seconds, Wisconsin is a good third, then it’s a tie between Utah, South Carolina and Maryland
2. South Dakota loses, followed by Iowa, California, and only then Illinois, Missouri, Arizona, Montana, Nevada, Washington
3. Maine is the only state doing the internet right
4. Georgia, that’s just weird and wrong and sad
5. What the fuck is paleo diet? I guess I’m gonna have to google it…
God I need to get out of Ohio…
why would anyone hunt raccoon?
Because they’re a pain in the ass.
why does nevada having tattoo removal seem so appropriate?
Because Vegas.
At first I was surprised my state Oklahoma wasn’t “Meth” but then realized it’s because we all already know exactly what it is and where to get it.
And Benghazi because Republicans…
Explain yourselves, Louisiana and New Jersey.
Also, I’m glad Connecticut is finally learning about Wu-Tang. What an exciting time for them!
My guess for Louisiana is that 2 demographics are driving this search:
Senior Citizens wanting to know how to watch old episodes of the tv show and males age 14-39 looking for pictures of LSU’s dance team as fap material.
Oh Utah…you crazy kids.
Maybe this is why most families in Utah are 10+ in numbers!
Plus you know Utah…what else can you do there?
Downhill skiing, but it probably means something else there.
Guess those Mormons aren’t so whitebread after all!
I love that people in Delaware google Delaware.
“Hi, I’m in Delaware.”
Delaware goes meta.
The weirdest thing about California is that if it wasn’t for San Francisco and L.A., we would be the reddest of red states… There are enough weirdos in those two locations to tip the voting scale, and, apparently, perpetuate the embarrasing yet completely incaccurate airhead stereotypes about our whole state. I’m impressed.
Though not necessarily a big pocket of population, Santa Cruz is right up there with the Bay and LA.
San Diego is crazy red too.
If you eliminate the vast majority of the population, this state would totally be different.
Genius.
You’re a fucking genius.
somehow, i didn’t think louisiana would be so into the golden girls. also, sniffing glue and racist jokes are a great way to spend a thursday. it feels good, i guarantee it.
the answer Texas is yes, yes you do. all of you.
I’m not surprised about Utah. After not having any sex until after they’re married, they want to do everything and anything with their spouse.
Well, most of the guys have already had their fill of Missionary.
Come on Michigan….I’d rather be known for racist jokes than knock-knock jokes. At least you can kinda claim that the former is “edgy”
As someone who currently lives in Maryland, color me shocked. I don’t remember David Hasselhoff ever once coming up in conversation. Although, I’ve seen a few people driving 1980’s Trans Ams.
Fake.
Agreed but funny.
Yeah, I can believe a few of these… “Farmville,” Drake,” maybe “Delaware” (how adorable would that be)… but most of them have to be jokes. “Butt implants” seems hella racist.
I’m embarrassed for California
I guess Massachusetts men should be on alert when their significant others go to Montreal for a ladies’ weekend.
Someone should put Mass and Alaska in a room together.
This article started off interesting and somewhat humorous. Then I read the comments and it became epic.
Oregon, get your shit together man.
I can’t tell if people in California are all vegetarians or if their all just really into The Smiths
Canadian Men? I’m one of those, MA ladies.
How ironic is it that the “God” is stuck between “Twerking” and “Butt Implants”
Assuming this thing is legit I am super excited to see Farmville on there for VA. It must be the result of students and alumni of the obscure party school I attended there.
What else would you expect the government contractors in the north five counties do all day?
Fuckin really, PA? You embarrass me yet again.
For all the states I’m familiar with, these seem dead on but still funny.
It costs $8 to drive through Kansas. After looking at this map, I realize what a bargain that really is.
I felt sorry for South Dakota before but now…I just pity them.
Wow, Indiana’s google search is for my old hometown. AVON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RULES!!!
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Damnit Illinois!!
So this makes Rhode Island the second coolest state in New England, right? Behind NH and free kittens of course.
I just wonder what all those New Hampshirites are doing with all those free kittens?
Live Free or Die apparently includes kittens now.
Jazzercize still exists???
Paleo diet. You can take Colorado out of the 1870’s but you can’t take the 1870’s out of Colorado. I’m surprised it wasn’t rabbit wasting.
Maine knows where it’s at.
You hide it well, Georgia. Well done.
Delaware.
Just Delaware.
Nothing but Delaware.