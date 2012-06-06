You Might Want To Change Your LinkedIn Password

A user in a Russian forum is claiming to have hacked LinkedIn to the tune of almost 6.5 million account details. The user uploaded 6,458,020 hashed passwords, but no usernames. It’s not clear if they managed to download the usernames, but it’s likely that both have been downloaded.
Ugh, I know, but this is what you get for having a LinkedIn account, people. Now stop sending me invitations to join for the love of God!
I might actually have a better chance of getting a job through linkedin if these dudes start Fucking with my profile.
Go to work fellas! Daddy needs to get paid!
Passwords with no usernames doesn’t seem too helpful.