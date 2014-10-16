You Will Lose All Respect For Emperor Palpatine When You Learn His First Name

As we all know, Disney is rebuilding the Star Wars expanded canon from the ground up. Everything is changing! People have new names! And some of those names really should not be appended to the greatest evil of the Star Wars Universe!
Like, for example, Emperor Palpatine. In the upcoming Star Wars novel, Tarkin, and we’ll remind you that Disney has made it clear everything they’re putting out now is canon, Emperor Palpatine has a new first name.
Is it something badass? Something unusual? Does it have a vague sense of menace about it? What has been decided as a name so apt, so perfect for a ruthless politician and commander of Lord Vader?
It’s f*ckin’ Sheev. He’s Sheev Palpatine. It doesn’t even make sense on a dumb-joke level, since he dies being tossed down a shaft. At least then there could be an ’80s action movie one-liner retconned into Return of the Jedi. “Hey, Sheev! Live up to your name!”
Why not just call him Melvin and get it over with? Seriously, out of all the made-up names in the Star Wars universe, you went with Sheev? Even Futurama gave its powerful aliens better names! What’s next, they call Vader “Dark Helmet”?
Via io9
Melvin’s a rad name.
Tossed down a shaft?!? …how bout a goddamn spoiler alert next time Seitz!
I’m sorry I ruined the Robot Chicken and Family Guy Star Wars specials for you.
Actually, in retrospect, not really.
Just don’t tell me who Luke’s real dad is. My buddy tried to spoil it and say it was Darth Vader. But that’s not true…. thaaaat’s impooossible!!!
LOOK INTO YOUR PANTS, YOU KNOW IT TO BE TRUE!
Wait, I may have screwed up that line.
+1
Cosmo?
Yeeees
senator Palpatine is the Emperor ?
really, i couldn’t lose any more respect for this star wars stuff. didn’t they have the backstreet boys with lightsabers in one of those movies, and a wayne’s world bit? really, i think they did.
You’re incorrect.
It was an Austin Power crossover.
I don’t get it. How is Sheev worse than any other silly Star Wars name?
I read through Darth Plagueis again and I could not believe that they didn’t have his first name in that book.
Anyway, it’s Star Wars, and Palpy was from Naboo where they have all sorts of slightly feminine names. I have a more difficult time with the kid in Star Wars: Rebels being named “Ezra” than Palpatine being “Sheev.”
I don’t think anyone is saying Sheev is Better than Ezra
@Lobster Mobster @DarthBile you planned this right?
OH, YEAAHH!
@G Funk Era I think the Mayans called this “serendipity.”
“Ezra” weirds me out, too, but, then again we also have “Luke”, “Ben”, “Owen”, etc.
“Ezra” as in 1994’s second best College Music band?
Better Than Ezra played my college back in the aughts many, many years after they were famous. There was also a local band named Ezra.
No one at the University Council thought that one through, though.
It’s hard to say what it is he saw in Luke…
Goddammit! I was hoping it would be Mallory. Now I have to rewrite all my Palpatine/Ackbar fanfiction.
Mallory Palpatine would be amazing. Mostly for the Archer crossover potential.
Family Ties.
*Adjusts glasses* If you watch The Special Edition of A New Hope, Boba Fett moves in an odd fashion in the hanger bay with Han. A now the way he moves indicates that you are to read page 77 of Heir to the Empire and find the 70th word. That word is Sheev. Clearly Boba Fett named Palpatine AND the old canon is still alive and well.
“Old” and “Canon” shouldn’t be in the same sentence. It is an oxymoron. If they didn’t want to retell a story already told in the books, that’s fine, but there was plenty of “in between” time to tell a new story without retconning all the setting established in the EU media.
Well I just made that shit up becuse Boba does everything according to certain fans. Even though in actual canon all he does is tattle and die.
Boba is not a tattletale! He’s the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy!!! He also invented midichlorians in a failed lab experiment that left his face horrendously scarred. Up until that point he was quite the ladies man, even taking Princess Leia’s virginity during the Spring Break of Endor.
If you don’t start getting the facts right, you will need to turn in your glasses to the closest nerd authority.
I stand corrected
It’s Garth right? Because Garth is pretty lame…
Sheev? I guess that’s lame too…
Shutup Wayne!!
How bout Shadow…or Garth…it’s something weird.
Darth Garth.
Pretty sure my mom went to high school with Sheev Palpatine… he was on the yearbook committee…
“Getting really tired of your shit, Sheev!”
It’s Adam and Eve, not Adam and Sheev.
Hey i actually laughed out loud how about that
If I had a stack of No-Prizes, I’d send you one.
Boba is a sily name
Very good point here…but what is sily?
No edit!
It’s a delicious name.
hmmm…maybe because he gives you the Sheevers?
Sheev and his lil’ buddy, Ani.
I like Steven Palpatine
I believe it’s pronounced “Sheeven.”
Burt Palpatine.
Sheeven is better
Sheev sounds like a lame 80’s jock bully making fun of a kid named Steve who has a lisp.
“I repeat, we are all out of Sheev license plates.”
1000 internet points to you sir!
Brian Dooku
Watto Jones
In the state where I once lived, there was a lieutenant governor named Brian Dubie. It was, in fact, pronounced Doobie.
Doobie Solo?
I hope they reveal Han Solo’s middle name to be ‘Some” or “Job”
+1, sir.
*ahem*
Obligatory:
Sheev nuts.
Summer’s Sheev?
+1
“The name is Sheev Palpatine….but everyone calls me Emperor…any of you guys call me Sheev, I’ll kill you…any of you go through my stuff, I’ll kill you. And I don’t like being touched. Any of you homos touch me, and I’ll kill you.”
Bigtoe Palpatine would have worked for me.
“Sheeeeeeeeev!”
–State Sen. R. Clayton ‘Clay’ Davis
+1
Dear Editors,
I am appalled by this article. Making fun of a fictional character because of his name is a hurtful thing to do. I expected more from this fine website.
Respectfully,
Sheev Redshirt
That’s nice. Could you move about three feet to the left? I’m pretty sure the Horta-I mean the happy unicorn is coming out there!
Apparently, somebody at Disney is a Hindu. Shiva The Destroyer. But, since I’m close to him, I just call him Sheev. Sheesh!
Shiva would have made more sense.
Although I admit I would then be wondering who was Sacko in a galaxy far, far away.
Its just a nickname. Sheev is the naboo word for shiv. Just a friendly reminder that mo’ fucka will cut you.
All these years I’ve been hoping for Marion…
Lost all respect for him once he stopped looking like a bad arse in 4 5 and 6 and changed into a fat faced circus freak. .
He was in 4?
Trying to drum up hate on this? I’ve totally lost respect for uproxx . If this is the crap you’re gonna come up with, I don’t need to associate with you any longer.
Isn’t that what the copy called the original in multiplicity?
Sounds… Jew-ish
Judging by his hair – and that is how we should judge people – I always thought his first name would have been Pompadour.
Sheev Holt!
You think it’s bad now, but he changed it from Chad.
Fuckin’ Chad Palpatine man. Still remember him drinking floaters after the Chi-O Social.
If he was called Rupert he never would have done all of that shit!
I think that they will rename Vader into Anthony.
I don’t know why they felt the urge to give him a first name at all.
This is a good point. The truly diabolical ones don’t need a first name. Like Madonna. Or Beyonce.
Nope. That’s backward. We should just call him Sheev.
So they named him after the sound a lightsaber makes when you turn it off.
I assumed he was a Colin, and that he rose to power through stringent management of office supplies.
What? That’s an odd name. I’d have called him Chazzwazzers.