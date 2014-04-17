You’ll Soon Be Able To Have Snoop Dogg Announce Your ‘Call Of Duty: Ghosts’ Multiplayer Matches

The bizarre, kind of pointless, but also sort of cool Call of Duty: Ghosts cameos continue! Activision has already released a couple DLC packs that let you play as Michael Myers and The Predator and soon you’ll be able to switch out the regular multiplayer announcer for the dulcet tones of one Mr. Snoop Dogg. Why? I don’t know, but it probably has something to do with [insert weed joke here]. Heh heh!

You can check out a clearly totally motivated, not just cashing a check at all, Snoop Dogg talking his involvement in the game below…

What will they insert into the game next? A Justin Bieber target practice dummy? The ability to outfit your soldiers in Chuck Norris Action Jeans? Replacing the cursor in menus with Coolio’s face? Come on Activision, let’s get next-level random.

via Polygon