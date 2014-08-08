Zack Snyder Called In To A Local Detroit Radio Show To Defend Aquaman

This morning, the hosts of Detroit radio show “Stoney and Bill”* on 97.1 were surprised by a call from Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice director Zack Snyder, who is in town filming the movie. The hosts were talking smack about Aquaman — rumored to be played by Jason Momoa in a future movie — and Snyder wasn’t having it. He’s not, like, busy or anything…

CBS Detroit uploaded the audio HERE, and /film confirmed this really was Zack Snyder. He wouldn’t tell the hosts if Aquaman is in Batman V Superman, and when asked about Ben Affleck, he simply said, “I do run into him occasionally.” The most interesting part comes when he starts defending Aquaman.

“You guys were disparaging, a little bit, Aquaman […] I don’t want to give anything away about the movie or anything like that but Aquaman has some cool abilities. People are like, ‘Oh what? Does he talk to animals? Cause that seems like what he does. Or fish?’ The cool thing with Aquaman is he’s Triton so you have to realize that could cut the flesh of Superman if they came in contact. That’s a thing that’s in the canon. He’s super strong cause of course he can exist at these super deep depths so when he comes up here he’s crazy strong. Anyway, not to say he’s in my movie or anything like that but he has the potential to be bad ass, that’s all I’m saying.” [transcribed by /film]

For what it’s worth, Jason Momoa seems to have been recently visiting the same indoor rock climbing gym in Detroit as Wonder Woman Gal Gadot.

We could (sort-of) buy Aquaman as a badass if he’s played by Momoa and stabs Superman with a trident, Brick Tamland style.

On the other hand, it’s f*cking Aquaman. We’ll stop making fun of Aquaman when he raises Cthulhu from the briny deep. (Yeah, we’ll still make fun of him even then.)

* Did “Stoney and Bill” replace B.J., Squeezebox, and The Splooge? *laser noises*