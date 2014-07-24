Zack Snyder Is Trolling The Internet With A Picture Of Henry Cavill As ‘Super Jedi’

We’re in the midst of Comic-Con season, a time when pretty much all the big nerd-related announcements are made, and Zack Snyder seems to be taking advantage of that to poke the Internet beehive, posting a picture of Henry Cavill dressed as Superman and a Jedi at the same time.

Here’s the pic…

Screw the reporter stuff, I’m going with Clark Kent, mild-mannered Jedi instead.

Does it mean anything? Probably not. Of course, Superman does spend a lot of time flying around the outer edges of the galaxy, so a crossover would be easy enough to conceive, but the galaxy between Disney and Warner Bros. is probably too vast to for even Superman to travel. A more probable scenario might involve Henry Cavill having some sort of (non-Superman) role in one of the future Star Wars films.

Perhaps we’ll find out if there’s anything more to all of this at Saturday’s Warner Bros. Comic-Con panel, but honestly, I’d put my money on “Zack Snyder’s just being a jerk”. Always bet on Zack Snyder being a jerk.

Via The Hollywood Reporter