Zack Snyder Is Trolling The Internet With A Picture Of Henry Cavill As ‘Super Jedi’

We’re in the midst of Comic-Con season, a time when pretty much all the big nerd-related announcements are made, and Zack Snyder seems to be taking advantage of that to poke the Internet beehive, posting a picture of Henry Cavill dressed as Superman and a Jedi at the same time.
Here’s the pic…
Screw the reporter stuff, I’m going with Clark Kent, mild-mannered Jedi instead.
Does it mean anything? Probably not. Of course, Superman does spend a lot of time flying around the outer edges of the galaxy, so a crossover would be easy enough to conceive, but the galaxy between Disney and Warner Bros. is probably too vast to for even Superman to travel. A more probable scenario might involve Henry Cavill having some sort of (non-Superman) role in one of the future Star Wars films.
Perhaps we’ll find out if there’s anything more to all of this at Saturday’s Warner Bros. Comic-Con panel, but honestly, I’d put my money on “Zack Snyder’s just being a jerk”. Always bet on Zack Snyder being a jerk.
Kal-El is a sith??
Well… he did kill Zod in cold blood for no reason what so ever.
@ MulliganNY
He killed Zod in the comics, its a stupid complaint.
Yes everyone, Superman does kill on occasion.
News flash: a stagnant characters does something unexpected for shock value! News at 11.
Before that, in local news, we report on how the internet just can’t be nice for once.
Add “trolling” to the list of things Zack Snyder can’t do. Put it right next to “filmmaking.”
like that’s gonna happen
there is a higher chance of Jedi and Marvel characters mixing since they are both owned by Disney
E.T. showed up in star wars, it would of been funny to see his race in GOTG as one of the collectors catches.