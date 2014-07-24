Zack Snyder Is Trolling The Internet With A Picture Of Henry Cavill As ‘Super Jedi’

#Zack Snyder #Batman V Superman #Comic-Con #Star Wars: Episode VII #Superman #Star Wars
07.24.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

gammasquadsuperjedi1

We’re in the midst of Comic-Con season, a time when pretty much all the big nerd-related announcements are made, and Zack Snyder seems to be taking advantage of that to poke the Internet beehive, posting a picture of Henry Cavill dressed as Superman and a Jedi at the same time.

Here’s the pic…

Screw the reporter stuff, I’m going with Clark Kent, mild-mannered Jedi instead.

Does it mean anything? Probably not. Of course, Superman does spend a lot of time flying around the outer edges of the galaxy, so a crossover would be easy enough to conceive, but the galaxy between Disney and Warner Bros. is probably too vast to for even Superman to travel. A more probable scenario might involve Henry Cavill having some sort of (non-Superman) role in one of the future Star Wars films.

Perhaps we’ll find out if there’s anything more to all of this at Saturday’s Warner Bros. Comic-Con panel, but honestly, I’d put my money on “Zack Snyder’s just being a jerk”. Always bet on Zack Snyder being a jerk.

Via The Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Batman V Superman#Comic-Con#Star Wars: Episode VII#Superman#Star Wars
TAGSBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEBATMAN VS SUPERMANcomic conHENRY CAVILLMoviesStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VIIsupermanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP