Zendaya has already starred in two major blockbusters this year alone, and it’s only June. But while the actress’ major success over the past few years might make it seem like she is on top of the world, she’s just like one of us regular folks and sometimes gets afraid to leave the house! Who among us can’t relate?

The Challengers star opened up to Vogue about misconceptions people have about her. “I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way,” she began.

But despite her impeccable work ethic, the actress revealed that she also struggles with anxiety. “But when I’m not working, I tend to isolate myself. My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to—but when I make myself do it, I realize it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself. I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all.”

When asked about how she copes, the actress revealed that walking her dog and taking things one step at a time has helped her the most. “Sometimes it’s just getting out of bed, telling myself, ‘We’re facing the day: we’re taking a shower, we’re putting on real clothes, we’re seeing some sunshine.’ I try to set little challenges for myself.” These challengers are very unlike the ones shown in Challengers, but that’s for the best!

For now, Zendaya says she’s shifting her focus to breathwork to help cope with her hectic life. “I’m just learning the importance of breathwork and meditation now. I’ve been living on a set and working since I was a kid, but it’s never been something that was accessible to me. I was just going, going, going, going, going. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for a very long time.”

She’s not the first actress to get real about anxiety in the spotlight: her boyfriend Tom Holland has been open about his mental health struggles and often takes social media breaks to protect himself against “spiraling.” Both superheroes and tennis stars need a break sometimes.

