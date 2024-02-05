How Does ‘Dune: Part Two’ Set Up ‘Dune: Part Three’?

Dune: Part Two isn’t out yet, but Zendaya is already thinking about Dune: Part Three.

“I feel like it’s heartbreak,” the Euphoria actress explained to Comic Book about the ending to the sequel to 2021’s Dune, and how it sets the stage for a potential trilogy. “You know, there’s heartbreak. There’s betrayal. There’s loss and confusion, and, I feel like, it’s a quite painful ending. It doesn’t end like, ‘someone won,’ it’s not that. Broken dreams and hearts.”

Florence Pugh, who joined the cast as Princess Irulan for Dune: Part Two, revealed her reaction when she read the end of the script. “I think, for me, when I read that final few pages, it made me suddenly go, like, ‘Oh, she’s far more knowledgeable than I thought she was,’ from Princess Irulan’s perspective,” she said. Pugh added, “So there’s a lot going on underneath everything. You’re right. It doesn’t feel good, which surely makes you ready for what’s going to happen next, which is very, very exciting.”

Of course, this assumes that Dune: Part Three — likely with the same title as author Frank Herbert’s second Dune book, Dune Messiah — gets made. Director Denis Villeneuve hasn’t received the go-ahead from Warner Bros (at least not publicly), but he’s hopeful. “Dune Messiah – which, Dune 3, the title would be Dune Messiah – we’ll see the day when the screenplay will be ready and I want to make sure that there will be no compromise,” he told Comic Book. “It has to be tremendous. All is there to make the fantastic film, and I don’t want to mess it up.” Villeneuve is batting 1.000 so far.

Dune: Part Two comes out on March 1.

(Via Comic Book)