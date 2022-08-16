Tom Holland’s one of the most sought after actors of his generation, as seen in the above photo from the set of The Crowded Room (an AppleTV+ limited series), where he’s showing off an abundance of hair. Tom enjoys moments of levity like stirring up the Fake Spidey Butt controversy, but even he needs to depressurize sometimes. And that need extends to taking a break from social media, which is something that’s not uncommon for young public figures who realize that all of the scrutiny is simply too much. As Tom recently revealed on Instagram, he’s stepping back due to feeling overwhelmed by the constant onslaught of takes, and he’s especially keen to avoid takes about himself.

“I’ve taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home star declared. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately, it’s very detrimental to my mental state.” Holland stressed that wanted to let everyone know about a near-and-dear-to-his-heart charity, stem4. Holland wants to vanquish the “awful stigma against mental health” matters, and he wants his fans to know, “Seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of, but it is something that is much easier said than done.”

Good on ya, Tom, and I sure hope he enjoys peace from leaving social media behind him.

(Via Deadline)