Veteran rapper Remy Ma took home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist last night — in a field that included longtime rival Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott (who hadn’t dropped an album within the last 12 months), and Young M.A. (same) — which leaves Cardi B as one of the only women who released a full project recently. While she did get to rock the after-party stage, and did a damn fine job as well, she deserved much more. Out of the nominees listed, she deserved that award the most.

She was the only hip-hop artist among the five nominees to have released a full length project in the year preceding nominations — at least one that wasn’t a joint album that she only had half the verses on, like Platos O Plomos, Remy’s collaboration with Fat Joe. (Meanwhile, Nicki used a verse on DJ Khaled’s Grateful to show more disdain.)

Likewise, while M.A. has more overall Youtube views than Cardi on the videos for her freestyles than Cardi’s songs, they are mostly built on samples of popularly known songs that are decades old in a genre that values historical impact at a premium. Filtering by views for the whole field of nominees, Missy, who is a 20 year veteran of the rap game, has more views than Cardi as well — but the majority of the songs are nearly 2 decades old as well.

Speaking of filtering for views, Remy’s music won’t even appear on the first page of search results for her name unless filtered by views, which says that more of her popularity of late is based on drama and messy interviews where she disses Nicki Minaj for … being too big and not giving her a handout, maybe? Does anyone know why they’re beefing in the first place?