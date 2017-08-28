During a pretty rote award show at the 2017 VMAs, leave it to Cardi B to continuously stir things up. The emerging young rapper gave a huge shout out to Colin Kaepernick during one of her introduction moments on the mic, letting him know that he has her full support and garnering a huge cheer to boot.

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing for you,” she said, noting his continual work kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of the police brutality against people of color. It’s quite the endorsement, and on a huge platform as Kaepernick’s protests continue to be headline news even as he waits to get the call from an NFL team for a shot at a spot on a roster.

Cardi being outspoken is hardly surprising, as she came to fame off of her ability and willingness to say anything and be personable. For his part, Kaepernick has continued his mission to donate $1,000,000 to various charities this year, most recently donating over $30,000 to J. Cole’s charity the Dreamville Foundation.

Kaepernick clearly saw the kind words from Cardi as he took to Twitter to retweet this Tweet from New York radio station Hot 97.