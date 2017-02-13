Freestyle Videos From Rap Artists Before They Were Famous

Chance The Rapper Took The Grammys To Church With A Rollercoaster Performance

#Grammys 2017
image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.12.17

Before the televised portion of this year’s Grammy Awards Chance The Rapper was already a winner, taking home the award for Best Rap Performance for “No Problems” with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne. That victory is the culmination of a crusade by Chance to get free, streaming music eligible for the Grammys, not only for Chance himself but music as a whole. Once the show kicked off, Chano’s night got even more historic when he nabbed the Best New Artist award, and wrap-it-up music be damned, gave a heartwarming acceptance speech thanking God, his parents, his friends and everybody else in between. Then, he added the Best Rap Album Grammy to his trophy case later, to complete the trifecta.

So you have to excuse Chance for having a little extra enthusiasm during his much ballyhooed about debut on the Grammy stage for his impassioned performance of a few Coloring Book tracks at the big show on Sunday. As expected, he ripped the stage, first with a raucous rendition of “All We Got,” then with a touch of “No Problems” to wrap it up.

The performance might as well have been a victory lap for the little rapper that could from the Westside of Chicago, as he bounced around the stage with his trademark 3 hat firmly atop his head, but even on this amazing night for him, he just might have played second fiddle to gospel singer Tamela Mann. Maybe.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERGRAMMYSGrammys 2017
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP