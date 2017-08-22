Chance The Rapper Flipped Soul For Real’s ’90s Classic ‘Every Little Thing I Do’ In This Fire New Track

08.22.17

Despite the fact that he’s been pretty much been a constant presence in our lives thanks to his recent summer tour, a number of high-profile concert cameos, and his incredible philanthropic work, it’s hard to forget that’s its already been well over a year since Chance The Rapper has gifted us all with a brand new, solo musical project. There’s been a few feature spots here and there, and a Christmas mixtape with Jeremih, but we’re quickly approaching a moment when fans of the Chicago star are going to start clamoring for something more substantial. From the looks of his Instagram, we might be on the verge of getting it too.

Today, while rocking a truly spectacular Chicago Bulls bucket hat, Chance gave his millions of followers a small preview of what sounds like a seriously fresh track. Using a sample of Soul For Real’s ’90s classic “Every Little Thing I Do” as the basis, Chance comes with some fire bars on a truly joyous new cut, that as of right now, has yet to get a name. In the caption he alluded to the sonic makeup of the song, calling himself, “Mr. #1dubplate.”

You can catch the preview of whatever Chance has been cooking up in the clip above.

