Eminem Officially Confirms His New Album ‘Revival’ Is On The Way

Getty Image

Eminem’s forthcoming album is the worst-kept secret in the music industry at the moment, and now, Em has finally, officially, let the cat out the bag. The rumors surrounding the album have been long running; it’s said to be Trump-centric, which makes sense following Eminem’s infamous Donald Trump freestyle at the BET Hip-Hop Awards, and it’s also said to be a part of a major Billboard takeover plan by UMG that includes Taylor Swift’s Reputation.

Well, after rumors that the album would be titled Revival, Slim Shady himself seemingly confirmed the title with a cryptic Twitter post that included a prescription note to “Walk on water” from a mysterious company called Revival. With the rumored November 17th release date, and a Saturday Night Live appearance the day after, it’s not hard to surmise what’s going on here: it’s all true and Eminem’s album is just 10 days away.

For Em, it’ll be his eight album, and first since 2013’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2. Despite all the details leaked about the album’s existence, very little is known about the makeup of the music, beyond the Trump tidbit and the apparent 2 Chainz feature that surfaced over the summer. It’s already been a huge year in rap, with releases from heavyweights Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Jay-Z, and it’s about to get even bigger thanks to Shady arrival to the party.