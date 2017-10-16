Gucci Mane’s New Reebok Collab Is A Set Of Stylish Workout Plus Sneakers

Reebok

Gucci Mane released a new album last week, is tying the knot tomorrow but is still finding time to sneak in more work into his already jammed packed schedule. Just days after the release of Guwop’s latest LP Mr. Davis, Reebok announces he has joined their team and is the fast of the brand’s latest ad campaign, showing off a sleek and stylish set of their Workout Plus EG sneakers.

“We are excited to welcome Gucci Mane to the Reebok family,” Todd Krinsky, General Manager, Reebok Classic said in a press statement. “Gucci Mane has a deep heritage in music and lifestyle and natural ties to the Workout. We look forward to working together on the upcoming campaign.”

Gucci talked up the new partnership as well, saying, “It’s really exciting to be part of the Reebok fam and get the opportunity to star in my own campaign.” Gucci also spoke about the Workout Plus EG. “I’ve been a big fan of Reebok since day one, and the Workout is one of my favorite styles because of its look and long heritage, especially in Atlanta and the South,” he said. “It’s a style that’s stood the test of time and I’m excited to put my own take on it through this campaign.” Gucci joins the likes of Amber Rose, Future, Machine Gun Kelly, Rae Sremmurd, Teyana Taylor and Jasmine Sanders as ambassadors of the brand.

The new line will be available in five new colorways: black/white, army green/white, smoky indigo/white, burnt amber/white and skull grey/white. The low-cut sneaker is available on Reebok.com for just $85. Check out a look at Gucci’s campaign and the new Workout Plus EGs below.



