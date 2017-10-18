Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

RZA has switched up on his prior statements regarding the bizarre Azealia Banks/Russell Crowe hotel party run-in from late last year, an altercation which led to Banks being arrested and commenting that she felt “stained” by what happened. The clip above is already queued up to 30:05, where he recounts the events of that evening.

Previous accounts of the hotel room tiff explained that Banks became “obnoxious” and confrontational, verbally abusing her fellow partygoers before Crowe hit his limit and forcibly ejected Banks from his party. Meanwhile, Banks’ side of the story featured some harsh language on the part of Crowe (“he called me a n—-r”), that he physically assaulted her by choking her, and that he spat at her.

Now, in an interview with Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club hosts, RZA confirmed that at least part of Azealia’s story is true. “He spit at her. I saw that” RZA told Charlamagne The God, before clarifying, “He didn’t spit on her. It was like [mimics spitting at the ground] — it almost got on me.” He also elaborated that Crowe did apologize to him and concluded that the whole exchange was “super-duper awkward,” saying that one day he might fit the scene into a film.

To #Rza, Love #AzealiaBanks (Swipe) A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks herself responded via Instagram, writing, “Nobody understands how badly I wanted to die the moment RZA LIED and told the world I deserved to be spat [at]. People laughed at me and said I lied.” She tagged him in her final response, “@RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD.” Banks previously filed a police report against Crowe, but Los Angeles police dropped the case because, according to TMZ, several witnesses confirmed Crowe’s version of events.

Coincidentally, Banks will star in the RZA-directed feature film Love Beats Rhymes when it hits theaters on December 1st