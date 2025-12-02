The Strokes And Noah Kahan Headline Bonnaroo Festival’s 2026 Lineup

Bonnaroo Festival has announced its lineup for 2026, featuring headliners Noah Kahan, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Skrillex, and The Strokes.

Returning to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee on June 11-14, 2026, the four-day festival will run the gamut from EDM (Major Lazer, Zack Fox) to hip-hop (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) to rock (Turnstile, Mt. Joy), and everything in between. After the 2025 festival was canceled over weather concerns, many of the same artists are returning for a do-over, even though a bunch of them still played a separate show in Nashville that weekend.

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10:00 AM CT, on bonnaroo.com. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider, along with a variety of camping and parking options.

According to the press release, next year’s festival will also add new experiences, upgraded facilities, and the return of Bonnaroo Radio, which will feature “throwback Bonnaroo performances, interviews, traffic and weather updates, and more.”

You can see the full lineup below and find more info at bonnaroo.com.