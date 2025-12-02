The Strokes And Noah Kahan Headline Bonnaroo Festival’s 2026 Lineup

Bonnaroo Festival has announced its lineup for 2026, featuring headliners Noah Kahan, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Skrillex, and The Strokes.
Returning to Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee on June 11-14, 2026, the four-day festival will run the gamut from EDM (Major Lazer, Zack Fox) to hip-hop (Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs) to rock (Turnstile, Mt. Joy), and everything in between. After the 2025 festival was canceled over weather concerns, many of the same artists are returning for a do-over, even though a bunch of them still played a separate show in Nashville that weekend.
Bonnaroo tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10:00 AM CT, on bonnaroo.com. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, and 4-Day Roo Insider, along with a variety of camping and parking options.
According to the press release, next year’s festival will also add new experiences, upgraded facilities, and the return of Bonnaroo Radio, which will feature “throwback Bonnaroo performances, interviews, traffic and weather updates, and more.”
You can see the full lineup below and find more info at bonnaroo.com.
BONNAROO 2026 LINEUP:
THURSDAY
Skrillex
Four Tet
Vince Staples
Spiritual Cramp
FRIDAY
The Strokes
Griz
Turnstile
Mt. Joy
Major Lazer
Jessie Murph
Yungblud
Geese
Cloonee
Lil Jon
Blood Orange
Wet Leg
Hot Mulligan
bbno$
Zack Fox
Smino
Sidepiece
Rachel Chinouriri
The Dare
Adventure Club
NOTION
Mother Mother
Łaszewo
Blues Traveler
Wolfmother
Wednesday
The Chats
Lambrini Girls
Amble
Daniel Allan
Goldie Boutilier
Dora Jar
Villanelle
Jackie Hollander
PawPaw Rod
SATURDAY
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Teddy Swims
The Neighbourhood
Alabama Shakes
Chase & Status
Sara Landry
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
Amyl & The Sniffers
Sub Focus
Gorgon City
flipturn
Passion Pit
Snow Strippers
Tash Sultana
Wyatt Flores
Boys Noize
Holly Humberstone
Deathpact
SG Lewis
Osees
Waylon Wyatt
The Runarounds
DJ Trixie Mattel
Buffalo Traffic Jam
Confidence Man
Arcy Drive
Mountain Grass Unit
Juelz
The Stews
Congress The Band
Midnight Generation
Sunami
Nikita, The Wicked
“Weird Al” Yankovic Bigger & Weirder Roovue
KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP
SUNDAY
Noah Kahan
Role Model
Kesha
Tedeschi Trucks Band
LSZEE
Clipse
Mariah the Scientist
Daily Bread
Modest Mouse
Big Gigantic
Japanese Breakfast
Turnover
San Holo
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Del Water Gap
Spacey Jane
Audrey Hobert
FcukersBlondshell
Little Stranger
Aly & AJ
Hemlocke Springs
Steph Strings
A Hundred Drums
Girl Tones
Motifv