The 2025 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was canceled and evacuated on Friday (June 13) — just hours after it opened its gates — due to concerns of severe weather over the weekend. According to Billboard, the evacuation order was issued at around 7:30 pm local time, as the Manchester, Tennessee area was threatened by thunderstorms, necessitating the cancellation of the festival. Headliners included Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler The Creator, Luke Combs, and Hozier, and a livestream was planned.

In a statement on social media, the festival’s organizers wrote:

Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days. We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo. We are going to make things right with you, and you will find refund information at the end of this message, but let’s start with the next steps. The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers’ sites are in rough shape. The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We’d like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening. To do this, we ask that if your campsite is in good shape or if you’re in an RV or pre-pitched accommodation, please consider spending the night with us and we’ll start working to get you out of here safely tomorrow. We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision. Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.

Refunds are being issued; you can find more info in the post here.