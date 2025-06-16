Bonnaroo is one of the year’s biggest festivals, but this year, it was one of the biggest disappointments: Just hours into this year’s edition this past weekend, the whole event was canceled due to weather concerns.
This meant that Remi Wolf wouldn’t get to do her “Insanely Fire 1970’s SuperJam Featuring Special Guests” at the fest, but the show did go on regardless. Wolf brought the show over to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville instead, where she was joined by Hayley Williams, Brian Jones, Grouplove, Grace Bowers, Medium Build, Mt. Joy, and Gigi Perez.
As The Tennessean notes, a number of other artists who were supposed to perform at the festival also played some last-minute shows in the Nashville area, including Natasha Beddingfield, Justice, Royel Otis, and others.
Check out the full setlist (via setlist.fm) below.
Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s SuperJam Featuring Special Guests Setlist
1. “Cinderella”
2. “What A Fool Believes” (The Doobie Brothers cover)
3. “Dreams” (Fleetwood Mac cover)
4. “Peg” (Steely Dan cover, with Brian Jones)
5. “Family Affair” (Sly & The Family Stone cover, with Brian Jones)
6. “Rebel Rebel” (David Bowie cover, with Grouplove)
7. “Psycho Killer” (Talking Heads cover, with Grouplove)
8. “Fame” (David Bowie cover, with Grace Bowers)
9. “Grumpy Old Man” (with Grace Bowers)
10. “More Than A Woman” (Bee Gees cover)
11. “Jolene” (Dolly Parton cover, with “Jaime & Hank”)
12. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” (Bonnie Raitt cover, with Medium Build and “Jaime & Hank”)
13. “Rich Girl” (Daryl Hall & John Oates cover, with Medium Build)
14. “You’re So Vain” (Carly Simon cover, with Mt. Joy)
15. “Dancing Queen” (ABBA cover, with Mt. Joy)
16. “In The Middle” (Mt. Joy cover, with Mt. Joy and Gigi Perez)
17. “One Way or Another” (Blondie cover, with Gigi Perez)
18. “Disco Man”
19. “Sweet Thing” (Rufus cover, with Hayley Williams)
20. “Tell Me Something Good” (Rufus cover, with Hayley Williams)
21. “September” (Earth, Wind & Fire cover, with “all who want to”)