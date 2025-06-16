Bonnaroo is one of the year’s biggest festivals, but this year, it was one of the biggest disappointments: Just hours into this year’s edition this past weekend, the whole event was canceled due to weather concerns.

This meant that Remi Wolf wouldn’t get to do her “Insanely Fire 1970’s SuperJam Featuring Special Guests” at the fest, but the show did go on regardless. Wolf brought the show over to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville instead, where she was joined by Hayley Williams, Brian Jones, Grouplove, Grace Bowers, Medium Build, Mt. Joy, and Gigi Perez.

As The Tennessean notes, a number of other artists who were supposed to perform at the festival also played some last-minute shows in the Nashville area, including Natasha Beddingfield, Justice, Royel Otis, and others.

Check out the full setlist (via setlist.fm) below.