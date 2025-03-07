Canadian country musician Cameron Whitcomb has been busy since his time as a contestant on American Idol in 2022. After leaving the show, the 21-year-old got to work and released his debut EP, Quitter, in late 2024. He has a handful of singles to his name, most of which have landed on the US Rock and/or Canadian charts. Now, he has another candidate.

Today (March 7), Whitcomb shared “Options,” a dynamic track that fans of Mumford & Sons and Zach Bryan should enjoy. Whitcomb says of the song, “I think a huge part of what keeps me sober is knowing I’m in control. Knowing my life will be whatever I make it. My entire career, my sobriety, my choices are up to me. I have options.”

Listen to “Options” above. Below, find Whitcomb’s upcoming tour dates.