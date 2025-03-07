Canadian country musician Cameron Whitcomb has been busy since his time as a contestant on American Idol in 2022. After leaving the show, the 21-year-old got to work and released his debut EP, Quitter, in late 2024. He has a handful of singles to his name, most of which have landed on the US Rock and/or Canadian charts. Now, he has another candidate.
Today (March 7), Whitcomb shared “Options,” a dynamic track that fans of Mumford & Sons and Zach Bryan should enjoy. Whitcomb says of the song, “I think a huge part of what keeps me sober is knowing I’m in control. Knowing my life will be whatever I make it. My entire career, my sobriety, my choices are up to me. I have options.”
Listen to “Options” above. Below, find Whitcomb’s upcoming tour dates.
Cameron Whitcomb’s 2025 Tour Dates: Hundred Mile High Tour
03/13 — Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend
03/14 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
03/15 — Columbia, SC @ St. Pat’s in Five Points
03/16 — Myrtle Beach, SC @ Boathouse
03/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
03/20 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
03/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
03/22 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
03/24 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/26 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/27 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
03/28 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
03/29 — Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy at Mahall’s
03/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
04/02 — Oxford, OH @ Brick Street
04/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium
04/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ HI–FI Indy
04/05 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
04/10 — Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom
04/11 — Winterville, GA @ Georgia Rodeo
04/12 — Opelika, AL @ Auburn Rodeo
04/22 — Perth, Australia @ Freo.Social *
04/23 — Perth, Australia @ Freo.Social *
04/25 — Adelaide, Australia @ Lion Arts Factory *
04/26 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre *
04/27 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Theatre
04/29 — Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse *
04/30 — Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse
05/01 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
* supporting Sam Barber