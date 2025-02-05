Jelly Roll has made a splash in the country music scene. So, the “Lonely Road” musician is hoping to teach the next generation of recording artists a few of his award-winning skills.

Today (February 3), Jelly Roll announced that he will be joining reality competition show, American Idol as its first-ever artist-in-residence. In a promotional clip for the program’s upcoming season (viewable above), Jelly Roll and Ryan Seacrest gleefully shared the news.

“I’m American Idol’s ‘Artist in Residence!,” he said.

Seacrest followed Jelly Roll’s declaration with a question about securing the record-setting position to which he replied: “It feels good…And I feel like I’m giving them the energy they need. I’m uplifting and trying to get ’em goin’!

Last season, Katy Perry decided to step away from the judges panel to pursue other ventures. Shortly after the official exit, several singers including Meghan Trainor put their bids in to takeover Perry’s seat. Ultimately, Season 23’s judging slot when to the show’s past winner Carrie Underwood.

Both Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will return as judges.

American Idol is set to premiere on March 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. However, viewers can catch a preview special on ABC just after the 2025 Oscars on March 2. Find more information here.