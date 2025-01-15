Marcus Mumford released his debut solo album in 2022, but now it’s time for him to reunite with his sons: Today (January 15), Mumford & Sons announced they have a new album, Rushmere, on the way. The project is set for March 28, and the first single is scheduled to be released this week, on January 17.

The band’s recent collaboration with Pharrell, “Good People,” does not appear on the tracklist.

Notably, this will be the band’s first album as a trio: Winston Marshall left the group in 2021, explaining in part, “I failed to foresee that my commenting on a book critical of the Far-Left could be interpreted as approval of the equally abhorrent Far-Right. […] For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble. […] I could remain and continue to self-censor but it will erode my sense of integrity. […] The only way forward for me is to leave the band. I hope in distancing myself from them I am able to speak my mind without them suffering the consequences.”

Check out the album trailer above and find the Rushmere art and tracklist below.