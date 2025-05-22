Chris Stapleton‘s most recent album, Higher, came out in 2023. Since then, the country powerhouse has contributed songs to two other projects: “California Sober” on Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, and now “Bad As I Used To Be” for F1 The Album. The man loves albums starting with “F1”!

“Bad As I Used To Be” is the latest single from the soundtrack for the Joseph Kosinski film F1, following “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat and “Messy” by Rosé. It’s Stapleton at his down and dirty; the swampy riff would sound right at home at the Double Deuce.

You can listen to “Bad As I Used To Be” above, and check out the F1 The Album tracklist below.