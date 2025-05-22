Chris Stapleton‘s most recent album, Higher, came out in 2023. Since then, the country powerhouse has contributed songs to two other projects: “California Sober” on Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, and now “Bad As I Used To Be” for F1 The Album. The man loves albums starting with “F1”!
“Bad As I Used To Be” is the latest single from the soundtrack for the Joseph Kosinski film F1, following “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat and “Messy” by Rosé. It’s Stapleton at his down and dirty; the swampy riff would sound right at home at the Double Deuce.
You can listen to “Bad As I Used To Be” above, and check out the F1 The Album tracklist below.
F1 The Album Tracklist
1. Don Toliver — “Lose My Mind” Feat. Doja Cat
2. Dom Dolla — “No Room For A Saint” Feat. Nathan Nicholson
3. Ed Sheeran — “Drive”
4. Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”
5. Rosé — “Messy”
6. Burna Boy — “Don’t Let Me Drown”
7. Roddy Ricch — “Underdog”
8. Raye — “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News”
9. Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be”
10. Myke Towers — “Baja California”
11. Tiësto & Sexyy Red — “OMG!”
12. Madison Beer — “All At Once”
13. Peggy Gou — “D.A.N.C.E”
14. PAWSA — “DOUBLE C”
15. Mr Eazi — “Attention”
16. Darkoo — “Give Me Love”
17. Obongjayar — “Gasoline”
F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.