One of the most eagerly awaited films of the summer is F1, the fast-cars action movie from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The soundtrack is equally anticipated, since it features new music from Dom Dolla, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, and Chris Stapleton, among others.

We’ve already heard “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, now comes “Messy” from Rosé. The ballad’s music video is set in Las Vegas, and features the Blackpink member walking the Strip (which was shut down for her) and sitting on what appears to be a pile of diamonds in the club, as one does.

You can watch the “Messy” music video above, and check out the F1: The Album tracklist below.