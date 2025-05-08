One of the most eagerly awaited films of the summer is F1, the fast-cars action movie from Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski. The soundtrack is equally anticipated, since it features new music from Dom Dolla, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae, Roddy Ricch, and Chris Stapleton, among others.
We’ve already heard “Lose My Mind” by Don Toliver and Doja Cat, now comes “Messy” from Rosé. The ballad’s music video is set in Las Vegas, and features the Blackpink member walking the Strip (which was shut down for her) and sitting on what appears to be a pile of diamonds in the club, as one does.
You can watch the “Messy” music video above, and check out the F1: The Album tracklist below.
F1: The Album Tracklist
1. Don Toliver — “Lose My Mind” Feat. Doja Cat
2. Dom Dolla — “No Room For A Saint” Feat. Nathan Nicholson
3. Ed Sheeran — “Drive”
4. Tate McRae — “Just Keep Watching”
5. Rosé — “Messy”
6. Burna Boy — “Don’t Let Me Drown”
7. Roddy Ricch — “Underdog”
8. Raye — “Grandma Calls The Boy Bad News”
9. Chris Stapleton — “Bad As I Used To Be”
10. Myke Towers — “Baja California”
11. Tiësto & Sexyy Red — “OMG!”
12. Madison Beer — “All At Once”
13. Peggy Gou — “D.A.N.C.E”
14. PAWSA — “DOUBLE C”
15. Mr Eazi — “Attention”
16. Darkoo — “Give Me Love”
17. Obongjayar — “Gasoline”
F1: The Album is out 6/6 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.