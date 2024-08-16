Overwhelmingly, Post Malone’s transition into a country star has been welcomed with open arms. Not only does the “Yours” musician already has a chart-topping single, but on August 14, Posty made his live performance debut at the Grand Ole Opry.

Today (August 16), Post Malone’s official full-length project in the genre, F-1 Trillion, is available across streaming platforms. The song most supporters looked forward to most was “California Sober” with Chris Stapleton.

In June, the duo teased the record by way of a video snippet. But that just didn’t do the track justice. The two release their woes over an entanglement neither can shake, as they sing: “California sober on the Highway 1 / Over on the shoulder, thought I saw some fun, lookin’ for a ride / Trouble in some daisies, holdin’ out her thumb / Stole some sucker’s money, now she’s on the run and she wanna get high / She said, ‘I’ll take you on a little trip, come on, give these lips a try’ / She drank up all my whiskey, blew down all my smoke / I became the punchline of some cosmic joke.”

Prior to its formal release, Post Malone shared several of F-1 Trillion‘s records, including “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, “Guy For That” with Luke Combs, and “Pour Me A Drink” with Blake Shelton. But nothing could prepare you for the addictive track that is “California Sober.”

Listen to Post Malone’s song “California Sober” with Chris Stapleton above.

F-1 Trillion is on now via Republic. You can find more information here.