Whether you classify his work under roots, Americana, or country, Chris Stapleton is debating running laps around the other acts. The rugged guitar-strumming singer pours every fiber of his being into his records, and his forthcoming album, Higher, is slated to add to his sonic legacy. With the body of work set to hit streaming platforms soon, here’s everything you need to know about Higher, including the release date, tracklist, features, artwork, tour information, and more.

Release Date Higher is out 11/10 via Sound Records/Mercury Nashville. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “What Am I Gonna Do”

2. “South Dakota”

3. “Trust”

4. “It Takes A Woman”

5. “The Fire”

6. “Think I’m In Love With You”

7. “Loving You On My Mind”

8. “White Horse”

9. “Higher”

10. “The Bottom”

11. “The Day I Die”

12. “Crosswind”

13. “Weight Of Your World”

14. “Mountains Of My Mind” Features So far, Stapleton has not confirmed that any outside vocal features will appear on the album.

Artwork View the official artwork below. Singles Ahead of the release of Higher, Stapleton has released three singles, including “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You,” and “White Horse.”