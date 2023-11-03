Whether you classify his work under roots, Americana, or country, Chris Stapleton is debating running laps around the other acts. The rugged guitar-strumming singer pours every fiber of his being into his records, and his forthcoming album, Higher, is slated to add to his sonic legacy. With the body of work set to hit streaming platforms soon, here’s everything you need to know about Higher, including the release date, tracklist, features, artwork, tour information, and more.
Release Date
Higher is out 11/10 via Sound Records/Mercury Nashville. Find more information here.
Tracklist
1. “What Am I Gonna Do”
2. “South Dakota”
3. “Trust”
4. “It Takes A Woman”
5. “The Fire”
6. “Think I’m In Love With You”
7. “Loving You On My Mind”
8. “White Horse”
9. “Higher”
10. “The Bottom”
11. “The Day I Die”
12. “Crosswind”
13. “Weight Of Your World”
14. “Mountains Of My Mind”
Features
So far, Stapleton has not confirmed that any outside vocal features will appear on the album.
Artwork
View the official artwork below.
Singles
Ahead of the release of Higher, Stapleton has released three singles, including “It Takes A Woman,” “Think I’m In Love With You,” and “White Horse.”
Tour
Stapleton is currently on the road finishing out his previous live show obligations. Beginning in March of next year, the singer will embark on the All-American Road Show Tour with special guests Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Turnpike Troubadours, Elle King, Allen Stone, and more. View the full tour schedule below. Find more information here.
03/02/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
04/03/2024 — Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
04/04/2024 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
04/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
05/04/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
05/09/2024 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/11/2024 — Jacksonville, FL @ Everbank Stadium
05/22/2024 — Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
05/25/2024 — Ames, IA @ Jack Trice Stadium
05/31/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/01/2024 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
06/06/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/07/2024 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/08/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/12/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
06/26/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
06/29/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
07/11/2024 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/12/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/13/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
07/18/2024 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
07/19/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
07/20/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/25/2024 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena
07/26/2024 — Portland, OR @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater
07/27/2024 — Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
08/01/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
08/02/2024 — Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
08/09/2024 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/21/2024 — Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC
08/22/2024 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/16/2024 — Manchester, England @ AO Arena
10/17/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro Arena
10/20/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/22/2024 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena
10/23/2024 — London, England @ The O2
12/07/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
