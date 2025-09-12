The 59th annual Country Music Association Awards are on the horizon, as the ceremony is set to be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 19, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

Ahead of all of that, the list of 2025 CMAs nominations was announced this week. Leading the pack are Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney with six nominations apiece. After them with five each is Zach Top, followed by four each for Cody Johnson and Riley Green. After them, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, and Charlie Handsome all have three. Shaboozey is also up for New Artist Of The Year.

The host, performers, and presenters for this year’s ceremony have yet to be announced. In the meantime, find the full list of nominees below.