The 59th annual Country Music Association Awards are on the horizon, as the ceremony is set to be held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 19, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The show will also be available to stream on Hulu the next day.
Ahead of all of that, the list of 2025 CMAs nominations was announced this week. Leading the pack are Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney with six nominations apiece. After them with five each is Zach Top, followed by four each for Cody Johnson and Riley Green. After them, Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Kristian Bush, Carson Chamberlain, and Charlie Handsome all have three. Shaboozey is also up for New Artist Of The Year.
The host, performers, and presenters for this year’s ceremony have yet to be announced. In the meantime, find the full list of nominees below.
2025 CMA Awards Nominees
Entertainer Of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson
Female Vocalist Of The Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ella Langley
Megan Moroney
Lainey Wilson
Male Vocalist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Zach Top
Morgan Wallen
New Artist Of The Year
Ella Langley
Shaboozey
Zach Top
Tucker Wetmore
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Vocal Duo Of The Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
Vocal Group Of The Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
The Red Clay Strays
Single Of The Year
“4x4xU” — Lainey Wilson
“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” — Luke Combs
“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” — Zach Top
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green
Album Of The Year
Am I Okay? — Megan Moroney
Cold Beer & Country Music — Zach Top
F-1 Trillion — Post Malone
I’m The Problem — Morgan Wallen
Whirlwind — Lainey Wilson
Song Of The Year
“4x4xU” — Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson
“Am I Okay?” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney
“I Never Lie” — Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top
“Texas” — Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere
Musical Event Of The Year
“Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green Feat. Ella Langley
“Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll
“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Pour Me A Drink” — Post Malone Feat. Blake Shelton
“You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney Feat. Kenny Chesney
Music Video Of The Year
“Am I Okay?” — Megan Moroney
“I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood
“Somewhere Over Laredo” — Lainey Wilson
“Think I’m In Love With You” — Chris Stapleton
“You Look Like You Love Me” — Ella Langley & Riley Green
Musician Of The Year
Jenee Fleenor — Fiddle
Paul Franklin — Steel Guitar
Brent Mason — Guitar
Rob McNelley — Guitar
Derek Wells — Guitar