This past summer, Jessie Murph released her second album, Sex Hysteria (and performed at Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0). Now, she’s looking even further back, as today (October 24), she released “I’m Not There For You.”
Fans know the song as one that Murph, now 21, originally wrote when she was 17 years old and shared a sample of online in 2022. Murph’s fans have embraced it as a favorite, and now Murph has given it a facelift be re-writing parts of it and re-recording it this year.
Listen to “I’m Not There For You” above. Murph went on the Worldwide Hysteria Tour earlier this year but she still has some upcoming shows, so find Murph’s tour dates below.
Jessie Murph’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates
10/24/2025 — London, United Kingdom @ The Roundhouse
10/26/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia
11/07/2025 — Honolulu, Hawaii @ The Republik
11/08/2025 — Honolulu, Hawaii @ The Republik
11/12/2025 — Perth, Australia @ Metropolis Fremantle
11/14/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/15/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/18/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/19/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
11/20/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum Melbourne
11/22/2025 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall
12/02/2025 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/05/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome (iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/08/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/09/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena (iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2025)
12/12/2025 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2025)
02/28/2026 — Tempe, Arizona @ Extra Innings Festival
06/11-13/2026 — Decatur, Alabama @ Rock The South
06/18-20/2026 — Bloomington, Illinois @ Tailgates N’ Tallboys
Sex Hysteria is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.