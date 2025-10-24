This past summer, Jessie Murph released her second album, Sex Hysteria (and performed at Uproxx’s Sparkling Sessions 2.0). Now, she’s looking even further back, as today (October 24), she released “I’m Not There For You.”

Fans know the song as one that Murph, now 21, originally wrote when she was 17 years old and shared a sample of online in 2022. Murph’s fans have embraced it as a favorite, and now Murph has given it a facelift be re-writing parts of it and re-recording it this year.

Listen to “I’m Not There For You” above. Murph went on the Worldwide Hysteria Tour earlier this year but she still has some upcoming shows, so find Murph’s tour dates below.