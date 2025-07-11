Jessie Murph’s new album Sex Hysteria arrives next week, but in the meantime, we have another early look at it with the new single “Bad As The Rest,” a big-time ballad.

The song sees Murph aware that she might be heading down a bad road with somebody, singing on the chorus, “I do not love you yet / But I’m ’bout as close as I can get / Keep one last percent / Close to my chest / Just in case you turn out bad as the rest / I will not be no fool / But for you, I might do what dumb b*tches do / Put on the dress / Say ‘f*ck it’ instead / Follow my heart from my place to your bed / I’m as bad as the rest.”

A press release previously indicated the album sees Murph “opening up about themes of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery with a vulnerability and honesty that marks a new chapter in her artistic evolution.” It also says that on the release, she “reckons with the past, interrogates inherited trauma, and explores the emotional complexities of growing up in environments where feelings are buried deep.”

Listen to “Bad As The Rest” above.

Sex Hysteria is out 7/18 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.