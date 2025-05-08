How do you pregame before performing a sizzling set under the desert sun at the Sparkling Sessions 2.0 kickoff party? If you’re rising country music star Jessie Murph, you cool off with a backstage beverage battle.

Before bringing the heat to Sparkling Ice and UPROXX’s exclusive pre-festival bash just steps away from the Empire Polo Club grounds during Stagecoach weekend, the “Wild Ones” singer refreshed and recharged with a friendly fizzy showdown, identifying some bold flavors while fending off our rapid-fire questions. With every sparkling sip, the Nashville-based songwriter spilled the tea, giving us the inside track on everything from how she keeps her confidence on stage, to the strangest thing to happen while on tour, her favorite cover song, her dream collab, and more.

Murph has had a breakout year so far, with her fusion of soul, southern hip-hop, and down-home twang making her a fan favorite. She’s worked with certified icons and delivered mind-blowing performances at music fests while dropping her debut studio album in just a few months. But as anyone can tell, Murph isn’t nearly ready to kick up her boots and relax just yet.

Check out the full taste test video above and stay tuned here for more Sparkling Sessions updates.