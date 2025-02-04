Kacey Musgraves 2025 Grammys
Some Thought Kacey Musgraves Looked Upset About Beyoncé’s Country Grammy Win, But A Rep Has Shared A Statement

Beyoncé made history at the Grammys when Cowboy Carter won the award for Best Country Album, making her the first Black artist to ever claim the honor. It certainly wasn’t a given, as in the category, she was up against Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind, Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, and Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well.

Speaking of Musgraves, a video of her reaction to Beyoncé’s win generated some attention online: She sports a relatively blank expression in the clip, which had some thinking that Musgraves was upset about the outcome.

Now, though, a representative for Musgraves has spoken out, telling E!, “It’s a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other. There was simply no scowl or expression made.”

In a 2024 interview, Musgraves spoke about Beyoncé and other artists making their way to country music, saying, “The more the f*cking merrier. I don’t really care. It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. It’s just fun to watch.”

Meanwhile, a Cowboy Carter collaborator seemed to indicate last year that Musgraves nearly ended up contributing to the project, although a Beyoncé/Musgraves collab has yet to come to light.