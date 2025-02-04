Beyoncé made history at the Grammys when Cowboy Carter won the award for Best Country Album, making her the first Black artist to ever claim the honor. It certainly wasn’t a given, as in the category, she was up against Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Lainey Wilson’s Whirlwind, Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, and Kacey Musgraves’ Deeper Well.

Speaking of Musgraves, a video of her reaction to Beyoncé’s win generated some attention online: She sports a relatively blank expression in the clip, which had some thinking that Musgraves was upset about the outcome.

Now, though, a representative for Musgraves has spoken out, telling E!, “It’s a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other. There was simply no scowl or expression made.”

In a 2024 interview, Musgraves spoke about Beyoncé and other artists making their way to country music, saying, “The more the f*cking merrier. I don’t really care. It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. It’s just fun to watch.”

Meanwhile, a Cowboy Carter collaborator seemed to indicate last year that Musgraves nearly ended up contributing to the project, although a Beyoncé/Musgraves collab has yet to come to light.