Grab your spurs and wind up your lassos; Beyoncé just won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Just hours after becoming the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country genre in over 50 years (Best Country Duo/group Performance for “II MOST WANTED” featuring Miley Cyrus), Beyoncé made history again, becoming the first Black artist EVER to win Best Country Album.

While Beyoncé herself appeared to be dumbfounded when Taylor Swift — yes, Taylor Swift — announced she’d won, I don’t think anyone else was surprised when they saw the woman with whom she’s been inextricably linked take the stage to present the award. Flanked by her husband Jay-Z and her daughter Blue, Beyoncé made one heck of a face before climbing the steps to accept her award and give her speech. Check it out:

https://twitter.com/BeyLegion/status/1886234442944954444

Bey’s historical achievement comes on the heels of the teaser of the dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter Tour, which hit social media just hours before the ceremony after being postponed due to the LA wildfires. Tonight’s ceremony doubles as a benefit for victims and first responders.

Beyoncé was nominated for 11 awards coming into tonight’s ceremony, including Best Country Song (“Texas Hold ‘Em”), which went to Kacey Musgraves for “The Architect”; Best Americana Performance (“Ya Ya”); Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year (“Texas Hold ‘Em”); and Album Of The Year for Cowboy Carter. Stay tuned, and follow along with the winners in real time here and check out Beyoncé’s historic speech above.