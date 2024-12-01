Typically, Kacey Musgraves is all about projecting peace. However, on fan forced out another side of the “Irish Goodbye” singer. In a now viral clip (viewable here), Musgraves reprimanded a fan during her Deeper Well World Tour stop in Tampa, Florida.

On November 29, as Musgraves made her way through the Amalie Arena crowd, one concertgoer forcibly grabbed the singer by the arm. The sheer force behind the incident caused Musgraves to stop in her tracks. Then Musgraves immediately cursed at the fans for violating her boundaries and jeopardizing her safety. “What the f*ck,” she yelled at toward the fan.

After regrouping herself, Musgraves attempted to shake off the encounter, saying: “Jesus f*cking Christ.”

The following day during her Hollywood, Florida stop at Hard Rock Live, Musgraves addressed the moment (viewable here). “Last night, this Tampa b*tch…she kinda ruined it. She ruined it for everyone,” she said. “I thought I was going to have to get all East Texas on her. Take off my earrings. But Florida goes hard. It felt like when you type your name and birthday into the Florida man [website]. [For me] the Tampa girl popped up.”

Fortunately, there was no incident during Musgraves’ Hollywood show, and she’s hoping for a smooth concert in Orlando on December 2.

Continue below to view Kacey Musgraves’ remaining Deeper Well World Tour dates.