Now that Beyoncé has finally (finally!) won the Grammy for Album Of The Year, she’s announce the dates for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

There are multiple ways to get tickets for the tour. The BeyHive presale begins February 11, at 12 p.m. local time. Fans can also sign up for the artist pre-sale here for the U.S. and U.K. shows and here for the Paris shows until February 6 at 8 a.m. ET. Those tickets go on sale on February 13 at 12 p.m. local time. The general on-sale takes place the following day, February 14, at 12 p.m. local time.

But that’s not all: Citi is hosting a pre-sale for card members beginning February 12 at 12 p.m. local time, as is Verizon and, for those in the UK and France, Mastercard. You can see more information here.

As you might imagine, SirDavis is the “official spirit” of the tour.

Check out the complete dates below.