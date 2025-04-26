Lana Del Rey Debuted Three New Songs During Her Stagecoach Set

With a new album on the way, Lana Del Rey gave fans at Stagecoach Festival a preview of what she has in store during her headlining set on Friday night, performing three songs from the upcoming project. According to Rolling Stone, the three songs were called “Husband Of Mine,” “Quiet In The South,” and “57.5.”

“57.5” drew particular attention from concertgoers and observers online for a line in which she shades country star Morgan Wallen — after confessing she kissed him on an off-roading date. “I kissed Morgan Wallen / I guess kissing me kind of went to his head / If you want my secret to success / I suggest don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west.”

Of course, she noted to the crowd that this was before she met and married her current husband, Jeremy Dufrene, and said it was “the last time I’m ever going to say this line.”

“57.5,” and the other songs Lana performed on Friday, are expected to appear on the singer’s tenth studio album, The Right Person Will Stay. The album has a release date of May 21, and features production from Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Luke Roberts. As suggested by her second appearance at Stagecoach in as many years, it’ll feature heavy flavor from Americana — which she says isn’t that much of a departure for her.

You can check out video of the “57.5” performance here.