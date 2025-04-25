Stagecoach, country’s premier music festival, is much more than just a Coachella cousin with twang. Sure, it takes place on the same stage grounds, the Empire Polo Club Fields, with the same dreamy desert backgrounds and iconic landmarks that make it’s sister fest so instantly recognizable, but that’s really where the similarities end. Silent discos are traded for cowboy corrals. Denim-covered trading posts and rhinestone saloons become the go-to hangout spots. Leather, cowhide, and suede are the #OOTD inspo, and Diplo hosts a honky-tonk. Stagecoach is a wild mix of music fans and genre artists, all converging on this desert oasis to enjoy good food, good times, and some damn good music. But whether you get to experience the eclectic lineup of rising country stars, hip-hop heavyweights, and EDM cool kids in person or online, you’ll need a game plan to make sure you don’t miss the weekend’s biggest moments. Below is your roadmap to the best the festival has to offer, from performance set times for headliners like Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, Lana Del Rey, T-Pain, Nelly, and more to the best eats, under-the radar artists, and the watch info you’ll need if you want to experience the magic of Stagecoach from the comfort of your own home.

Stagecoach Lineup Set Times

After studying the festival’s lineup announcement, the question isn’t, “Who’s performing at Stagecoach?” it’s “Who’s not?” As a genre, country music has expanded over the last few years, welcoming collaborators and newcomers willing to expand the idea of what country is, and Stagecoach’s weekend schedule reflects that evolution without forgetting the genre’s roots. Here’s a full look at the performance schedule for Stagecoach 2025. Under The Radar Stagecoach Artists

Experienced festivalgoers know that it’s not just the main stage acts that make the music-going experience worthwhile. Half the fun of spending an entire day sweating under the blazing sun in this dusty frying pan is discovering the new music and rising artists that make up Stagecoach’s smaller font offerings. We broke down a few of those on-the-brink acts here, names like Brent Cobb, Tiera Kennedy, Alana Springsteen, Carter Faith, and Waylon Wyatt who’ve already got Grammy nominations, Beyonce collabs, and Grand Ole Opry debuts under their belts but pay attention to names like Dasha and Kashus Culpepper too.