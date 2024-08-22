Lana Del Rey is following up the longest album title of her career with her shortest. Lasso is the “A&W” singer’s pivot into country, although as she explained in a recent interview, most of her albums have been inspired by the genre.

“All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure,” Del Rey told Vogue. “If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are.”

Lasso was announced by Del Rey, who recently collaborated with Quavo on “Tough,” at a pre-Grammys event earlier this year. “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening,” she said. “That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

Del Rey performed at the Rock en Seine music festival in France on Wednesday (“To play anywhere in Paris is more than a childhood dream,” the singer told Vogue), but didn’t debut any new songs from the album.

Lasso is supposedly coming out in September.