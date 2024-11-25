Lana Del Rey has announced the release date for her next album, The Right Person Will Stay, on social media. With 13 tracks featuring production from Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Luke Roberts, the album is due on May 21, 2025. Lana also plans to release some songs ahead of her headlining performance at next year’s Stagecoach Festival, starting with one called “Henry.”

The announcement comes a month after Del Rey told People that “I don’t want to turn it into something that’s half cooked.” She also promised a strong Americana influence in an interview with Vogue, noting, “The music business is going country. That’s why Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.” However, she also denied that it’d be a huge departure for her, saying, “All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it’s an album like Honeymoon which has a jazz flair, so I don’t think it will be a heavy departure.”

While fans waited on tenterhooks for news of her next release, it appears that Del Rey went out and found love. In September, she reportedly got married to Louisiana tour guide Jeremy Dufrene, saying that they’re “very happy.”

The Right Person Will Stay is due on 5/21/25 via Interscope and Polydor.