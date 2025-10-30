Morgan Wallen crushed it with his I’m The Problem tour this year, wrapping the run up in September. Wallen is now taking some time away from the road, but he won’t be gone for long: Today (October 30), he announced another tour for next year, dubbed the Still The Problem Tour.
The 11-city, 21-date stadium tour kicks off on April 10 and will see Wallen play two nights in most cities. The run includes stops at three college football stadiums: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan’s Michigan Stadium, and Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The tour is set to include support from Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten.
For tickets, there’s a pre-sale, registration for which is open from now until November 6 at 10 p.m. local time, via the tour website. The public on-sale follows on November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
Find the full list of tour dates below.
Morgan Wallen’s 2026 Tour Dates: Still The Problem Tour
04/10/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (with Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
04/11/2025 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (with HARDY, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
04/18/2025 — Tuscaloosa, AL @ Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium (with Ella Langley, Vincent Mason, and Zach John King)
05/01/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (with Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
05/02/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium (with Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
05/08/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium (with Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Zach John King)
05/09/2025 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium (with Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, and Zach John King)
05/15/2025 — Gainesville, FL @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (with Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
05/16/2025 — Gainesville, FL @ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium (with Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
05/29/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (with Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
05/30/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High (with Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Vincent Mason)
06/05/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (with Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
06/06/2025 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (with Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
06/19/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
06/20/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (with Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Zach John King)
07/17/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium (with Brooks & Dunn, Gavin Adcock, and Jason Scott & The High Heat)
07/18/2025 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium (with Ella Langley, Gavin Adcock, and Jason Scott & The High Heat)
07/24/2025 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Stadium (with Thomas Rhett, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten)
07/25/2025 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Michigan Stadium (with HARDY, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten)
07/31/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Brooks & Dunn, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten)
08/01/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with Ella Langley, Hudson Westbrook, and Blake Whiten)