Morgan Wallen crushed it with his I’m The Problem tour this year, wrapping the run up in September. Wallen is now taking some time away from the road, but he won’t be gone for long: Today (October 30), he announced another tour for next year, dubbed the Still The Problem Tour.

The 11-city, 21-date stadium tour kicks off on April 10 and will see Wallen play two nights in most cities. The run includes stops at three college football stadiums: Florida’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Michigan’s Michigan Stadium, and Alabama’s Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The tour is set to include support from Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason, and Blake Whiten.

For tickets, there’s a pre-sale, registration for which is open from now until November 6 at 10 p.m. local time, via the tour website. The public on-sale follows on November 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find the full list of tour dates below.